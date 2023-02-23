After being all heart in the Golden Eagle and $1 million The Gong, Hope carries Group 1 expectation for trainer Kerry Parker.
In the wake of a career-threatening tendon injury to Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Think It Over, Parker's four-year-old mare swept through the spring with back-to-back Group 3 mares race victories.
She then graduated the lucrative Golden Eagle with a superb fourth and closed late to fall short narrowly to Riodini in the Illawarra's richest race, the 1600m The Gong at Kembla Grange.
Now Parker grapples with just how high Hope In Your Heart can reach, with the Group 1 Coolmore Classic and Doncaster Mile on the agenda.
The autumn campaign starts in Saturday's 1400m Group 2 Guy Walker Stakes for mares at Randwick, where she is a $3.20 favourite with Bet365.
"I'm really happy with her two trials, but with the mares you always just hope she comes back in the same form," Parker said.
"We'll go a couple of weeks into the Coolmore after this and she's got that nomination for the Doncaster Mile and then it would be the Queen Of The Turf."
I Wish I Win took out the Golden Eagle last year and showed what a star he is with a breathtaking run to be second behind Coolangatta in the Group 1 Lightning sprint at Flemington last Saturday.
The Eagle runner-up Fangirl was second to Anamoe in the Group 2 Apollo (1400m).
"The form is certainly there out of the Golden Eagle and The Gong," Parker said.
After their Melbourne Cup disappointment, Woonona owners Hugh and Kathlyn Docherty hit the reset button with Montefilia in Saturday's Group 1 Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick.
Montefilia was left languishing at the back of the Cup field in November and battled on to finish 16th, but trainer David Payne has mapped out an autumn campaign which includes the Ranvet Stakes and then the Queen Elizabeth.
Last year Montefilia ran seventh in the Chipping Norton behind Verry Elleegant, before turning the tables to win the Ranvet (2000m).
Hugh Docherty confirmed to the Mercury Montefilia is ready to run a bold race on her return, with Dylan Gibbons in the saddle.
Cox Plate-winning superstar Anamoe, ridden by James McDonald, is a $1.70 favourite for the Chipping Norton, with Fangirl at $8, Mo'unga $9 and Montefilia rated a $19 chance after drawing barrier eight.
Ben Smith's impressive return to training continued on Thursday as Herb booked a place in the Provincial-Midway Championships final.
Jockey Lewis German had to weave his way back inside in the 1400m qualifier at Kembla Grange, but the four-year-old gelding produced an eye-catching finish to run second and book his place at Randwick on April 8.
"That was the main goal, I thought early on he might be a championship horse," Smith told Sky Racing.
"This race sort of came up quick and I wasn't sure if his benchmark was high enough to get in and he ran accordingly. He's just going to get better. He was probably just a touch worse than we wanted to be in the run, we wanted to be a little bit more positive, but fitness and race smarts will help us there."
Smith, who took over from Anthony Mountney at the Lavalle family stables at Kembla Grange following a lengthy training suspension, has declared there's plenty to like about Herb's Championships hopes.
"With Herb we're in a good position because he's only a Class 1 horse, so he can still win another race or two before the final and he'll carry the same weight," Smith said.
Theresa Bateup's Moruya Cup winner Crackalacka was outstanding for third after being wide in running, before conceding late.
Essonne's saddle slipped at Canterbury last start, resulting in Chad Schofield's fall, but trainer Richard Litt can now take aim at the $500,000 final.
"That was an excellent run, relished the 1400m and she's a pretty nice mare this horse," Litt told Sky Racing.
"Her shape unfortunately, (the saddle) slipped a little again, it's gone right back, she acqutted herself really well, sat three wide, so we're delighted."
