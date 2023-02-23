Illawarra Mercury
Kerry Parker's Hope In Your Heart returns in Group 2 Guy Walter Stakes

By Tim Barrow
Updated February 23 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 2:02pm
Trackwork rider and strapper Tayla Hubbard with Hope In Your Heart at Kembla Grange. Picture by Robert Peet

After being all heart in the Golden Eagle and $1 million The Gong, Hope carries Group 1 expectation for trainer Kerry Parker.

