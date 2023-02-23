When it comes to true love for music, the rangas have got to stick together, redhead Melinda McColl says.
The East Corrimal resident is among the many Illawarra locals traveling to Sydney this weekend for Ed Sheeran's massive concerts.
The UK singer's Saturday night gig has sold out, but at time of going to print there were still a few tickets left for Friday's show.
"This is my first time seeing him so I'm pretty excited," Ms McColl said.
She's catching the train to Sydney on Friday afternoon along with two friends and one of their sons. The group have already pre-purchased Ed Sheeran t-shirts and will create signs before the gig.
"My sign's going to say 'ginger to ginger' or something else about redheads," Ms McColl said.
"I love him because he's a redhead and I'm a redhead, too, and also because his music is really good."
During Ms McColl's job as a cleaner, Sheeran's music playlist has been rotating non-stop through her headphones while she's been working.
"Perfect's always been my favourite song since it came out," she said. "I also like Lego House, Thinking out Loud, Celestial and Bloodstream."
"His music's full of interesting things and it's all about real things."
Sheeran's tour of Australia is his first since his record breaking 2018 Divide Tour, which saw him smash record for the highest selling tour in history, with a phenomenal 1,006,387 tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand alone.
Ed Sheeran's shows are at Accor Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park on Friday and Saturday. Concertgoers urged to download tickets before they arrive to save time.
Times:
Valid pre-purchased tickets include travel on Sydney Trains, Sydney Bus, Sydney Metro and Light Rail services.
From Central, express trains will run every 10 minutes from 5pm stopping at Redfern, Strathfield then Olympic Park.
Trains also run regularly to Lidcombe where you can head to Platform Zero for a direct train to Olympic Park, running every 10 minutes.
After the concert, express trains will leave Olympic Park regularly until late to the City and Western Line stations.
Parking is sold out on both concert nights. If you haven't already booked parking you are urged to find an alternate way to travel.
