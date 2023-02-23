A Southern Highlands family will join together to support their matriarch in an annual charity walk next month.
Sisters Kylie Magill, Joanne Allen and Lisa Lewis and their daughters will step out for the charity - and their mum Maureen - in a team called the Golden Gals.
"It's our mum and it's our daughters' grandmother. We're doing it for her," Kylie said.
Six years ago Maureen was diagnosed with Alzheimer's when her family noticed "things were not quite right".
When Kylie describes her mum's Alzheimer's, she explains the disease has a 'domino effect': her mum's decline and how her extended family have been impacted.
Spreading awareness about dementia, especially how it affects someone's behaviour, is one of the family's primary goals.
"When we go out as a family group we'll find ourselves going to management or finding someone there and have to put the word out: 'She's got dementia. This is what she might say or do'," Kylie, who recalled how her mum would hug strangers at the local supermarket, said.
"It's kind of like you got to warn people first."
The sheer number of people dealing with dementia in her community has shocked Kylie.
"Dementia doesn't get spoken about enough.
"I have lived here for eight years and it wasn't till I put the word out for sponsors in my little street that I discovered they'd all been affected by dementia,
"That's how I raised my first $1000."
As it stands, the Golden Gals have raised over $5000 and sit atop the leaderboard for now.
One of Maureen's passions is music, she enjoys playing music from her vinyl collection.
"She'll dance, she'll sing and it reminds me of my old mum - that's her," Kylie said.
Kylie told the Mercury her mum's favourite song is The Beatles' I Want to hold your Hand.
"She loves it. She remembers all the words. She can't remember something that happened two days ago or five minutes ago."
The Memory Walk and Jog fundraising events will be held across the country as part of Dementia Australia's flagship fundraising event.
Kylie hopes the Golden Gals are in the company of a large crowd.
"They're still time to register. Let's turn out in our hundreds, our thousands. Please come, let's raise much needed funds for this terrible disease," she said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.