Complete sell-off of Blue Haven considered by Kiama Municipal Council

Kiama Municipal Council is looking out offloading its entire Blue Haven aged care business.
In October last year, council voted to sell off the Bonaira aged care component, while retaining the Terralong section - which is made up of independent living units.
However, in an open letter from council released late on Thursday, it states all of Blue Haven could go on the market.
"Council has already formally resolved to divest itself of Blue Haven Bonaira and associated assets," the letter stated.
"An independent business case has now recommended that council also considers the divestment of the Blue Haven Terralong site and its assets.
"The business case, which was developed after a thorough review of Blue Haven, makes it clear that this is what it will take to restore not only our financial sustainability but to allow council to refocus on the core business of local government."
That move would be just what Terralong Residents' Committee chair John Ashworth flagged back in October.
While relieved Terralong was spared back then, Mr Ashworth said "we can't get too excited about it because the council has changed their mind on several occasions and we're just worried they could do it again".
The open letter from council also flagged an extraordinary meeting for next Tuesday, where the agenda includes the Blue Haven business case, the repayment of the debt incurred in its construction and a property divestment plan.
"The extraordinary meeting is when and where your elected representatives will decide how we move forward," the letter stated.
"Whatever is decided, this process has enabled us to examine council's operations and start to think about who we are, without running a large and complex aged care business. We'll be consulting with the community extensively over the next 12-24 months on this."
The letter also stressed that "no one will lose their home, or their place or care in our residential aged care facility".
"These will simply be operated under new ownership," it stated.
"Council wants to assure you that, no matter what is decided, Blue Haven will continue as an aged care provider and will remain a loved and valued asset in the community."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
