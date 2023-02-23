Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama Council facing $15 million debt shortfall

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 24 2023 - 6:00pm, first published February 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All of Blue Haven could be sold off should Kiama councillors decide that way on Tuesday night.

Kiama Municipal Council has a $45 million loan repayment due in six months - but it won't be able to pay it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.