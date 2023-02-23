Illawarra Mercury
Yael Stone filming new Paramount+ series in her home town of Wollongong

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated February 24 2023 - 8:08am, first published 8:06am
Yael Stone (left) stars alongside Jodie Whittaker and Nicole da Silva in a new six-part series being filmed in the Illawarra. 'One Night' is set to stream on Paramount+ and explores about female friendships under incredible emotional and existential strain, revolving around three childhood friends. Main image by Adam McLean, insets from Paramount+.

Northern Illawarra actress Yael Stone is part of a new drama series that's being filmed in the Illawarra and in Sydney.

Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

