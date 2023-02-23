Northern Illawarra actress Yael Stone is part of a new drama series that's being filmed in the Illawarra and in Sydney.
One Night is the latest being produced for streaming service Paramount+ and follows the story of three women whose bond was all but destroyed by the traumatic events of one night 20 years ago.
Expect to see plenty of familiar scenes, as the plot is set on the South Coast.
Stone plays the role of "Hat", alongside Jodie Whittaker as "Tess" and Nicole da Silva as novelist "Simone".
It's understood more filming will be conducted in the region from Monday for the six-part character-driven mystery from Easy Tiger and Motive Pictures.
Screen Illawarra chair Nick Bolton said the production was employing many locals from the region.
"We are so pleased our Screen Illawarra ambassador Ian Collie, and his production company Easy Tiger, chose to film One Night in the Illawarra," Mr Bolton said.
"Ian is also an Illawarra local and we can't wait to see our beautiful region on screen. Many of our members have been given the opportunity to work on the show, as well as local actress Yael Stone being cast in one of the lead roles."
Sophia Mogford, Executive Producer, Drama and Comedy for Paramount ANZ said Australian-made productions were a priority for the company.
"One Night is a fantastic drama, and such a timely, yet timeless story set against the dramatic backdrop of the NSW coastline, and brought to life by a great cast of International and local actors," Ms Mogford said.
"It's a production we are thrilled to be able to champion."
A statement from Easy Tiger described the series was a gripping, character-driven mystery that "explores the boundaries of friendship, and questions our understanding of memory, trauma, and storytelling itself, all set against the majestic beauty of the South Coast".
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
