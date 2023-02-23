Illawarra Mercury
More tickets to Matilda's FIFA Women's World Cup opener in Sydney on sale

Janine Graham
Janine Graham
Updated February 24 2023 - 7:53am, first published 7:43am
The Matildas played a friendly against the USA at Stadium Australia in Sydney late 2021. Picture by Ann Odong/Football Australia

Thousands more tickets for the Matildas' opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup go on sale at noon today.

