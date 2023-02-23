Thousands more tickets for the Matildas' opening match of the FIFA Women's World Cup go on sale at noon today.
The prospect of seeing Illawarra junior Caitlin Foord continue her rich vein of goal-scoring form on the greatest stage of all can become a reality - but be warned, tickets will be in high demand: prepare now.
The Aussies open their World Cup campaign against the Republic of Ireland on July 20 and the powers-that-be realised 45,5000-capacity Sydney Football Stadium would not do.
READ MORE: Matildas beat Jamaica to win Cup of Nations
So the match has been moved to Accor Stadium where the capacity is 83,500.
Single-match passes go on sale at noon at FIFA.com/Tickets.
It won't be your last chance though as second sales phase will end on Friday, March 3 with the last-minute sales phase starting on Tuesday, April 11 - 100 days before the opening match.
Safe to say, the likelihood of tickets being available for a "second phase" is minimal - particularly after the Matildas Cup of Nations win earlier this week.
Here's what the Matildas draw for the first stage of the 2023 World Cup, hosted jointly by Australia and New Zealand, looks like:
Date: July 20, 2023
Venue: Stadium Australia
Kick-off: 8pm
Date: July 27, 2023
Venue: Brisbane Stadium
Kick-off: 8pm
Date: July 31, 2023
Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
Kick-off: 8pm
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff, editor and national digital news editor. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.