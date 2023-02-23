Several cafes are set to get "unplugged" Albion Park and Calderwood on Saturday as part of another Shellharbour Rocks festival/
Local artists will play across cafes in Albion Park and Calderwood, with Polly Hazelton kicking off the event at Blue Jay Café in Albion Park from 8.30am, and Tim Stevens at Bean Roasted in Calderwood from 8.30am.
Later, sit back, relax and enjoy live tunes from singer-songwriter Tayah Larsen at Three Flamingos Espresso at 10am, and catch Jarris Shead at Nonno's Olive Tree Café from 11am.
Shellharbour Rocks is the largest community music and arts festival series Shellharbour City Council has ever produced.
Shellharbour City Council CEO Mike Archer said the free festival series had been a great success, with each event reflecting the flavour and lifestyle of each town centre.
"It has been tremendous to see families and people of all ages enjoy these festivals," Mr Archer said.
"Council is grateful for the funding from Reconnecting Regional NSW. It has provided Council with the opportunity to continue providing local events to our community, while supporting local creatives as the recovery from recent challenging times continues."
The next event in the series, Shellharbour Rocks the Lake, will take place at Reddall Reserve, Lake Illawarra, on Saturday, March 18.
For more information, visit www.shellharbourrocks.com.au/thepark-unplugged.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
