A Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang member will appear in court today charged with firearms offences on the South Coast.
Officers from the Illawarra's new Raptor Squad raided a home in Sanctuary Point Thursday and served a firearms prohibition order and weapons prohibition order on a 47-year-old man.
Officers seized a replica firearm, prohibited drugs and knuckledusters.
The man was arrested and charged with possessing an unauthorised pistol, possessing or using a prohibited weapon with permit and not keeping a firearm safely (pistol).
He was refused bail and will appear at Nowra Local Court on Friday.
The charges come following a beefed-up Raptor Squad that's targeting crime rings and bikie gangs in the Illawarra.
The squad moved 30 new staff to the region, including: investigators, operations support group operatives and traffic and highway patrol officers, to build on NSW's crackdown on organised crime and criminal networks.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
