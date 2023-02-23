Who will Illawarra sides be facing in the upcoming Australia Cup?

With the release of the Australia Cup's preliminary round two and three draw, Illawarra teams will once again be given a shot at their own 'magic of the cup' moment like what was seen last season when Wollongong United reached the round of 32 of the competition.
The draw - which was released on Thursday - revealed some mouthwatering fixtures for teams in Football South Coast's Premier, District and Community League competitions. NPL3 side the South Coast Flame will also feature in round three, with NPL1's Wollongong Wolves entering the competition in round four.
In the sole Premier League match, newly promoted Helensburgh will host Tarrawanna. Other IPL sides in the round two draw include Olympic who will face Doyalson Wyee, Bulli - taking on Liverpool Olympic and Coniston - who will play Linfield.
In District League terms, Gerringong will host Bass Hill, Shellharbour will travel to face West Pymble, Unanderra will take on Putney Rangers and Thirroul will play Quakers Hill.
It will also be an away day experience for Albion Park City Eagles whilst other Community League sides IFS Community Wolves and Coledale will host Eschol Park and Blacktown Workers respectively.
In round three, Cringila will host the winner of Peakhurst/Woongarrah, Wollongong United will take on the winner of West Pymble/Shellharbour, the Flame will travel to face either Fairfield Eagles or ACU FC and Albion Park White Eagles have a long road trip west to take on Bathurst.
"Clubs from NSW had a memorable 2022 Australia Cup tournament which saw Wollongong United become the first ever association across the nation to book a spot in the Round of 32 while Sydney United 58 became the first ever non-A-Leagues Men side to participate in the Cup Final," Football NSW's Australia Cup Coordinator Wade Giovenali said.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports.
