Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visits Wollongong and Kiama

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will be touring the south coast today, starting off with a visit to Wollongong today with Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones and Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes.
The trio will be visiting the University of Wollongong and take a lab tour through the Smart Infrastructure Facility.
Albanese will then head to Kiama where he will walk the streets with NSW Labor leader Chris Minns and NSW Labor Candidate for Kiama, Katelin McInerney.
Albanese and Minns will pair up for a trip down to Callala Bay to meet with Member for Gilmore, Fiona Phillips.
Our breaking news reporter Nadine Morton will be bringing you live updates as the day unfolds and our politics reporter, Glen Humphries will bring you a wrap of the day later.
Hang tight, the blog may take a moment to load ...
