Private and secure setting

Feature Property
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 1
Perfectly positioned in The Gables, this freestanding villa on 248sqm offers security and privacy while situated in a quiet complex of 10.
This single level three-bedroom home offers a wonderful, low maintenance lifestyle opportunity with a modern contemporary design and high-quality finishes.
The welcoming foyer leads you through to the open plan living space then flows out to the private yard and tiled, covered alfresco.
A large master bedroom consists of an ensuite bathroom and dual walk-in robe.
Spacious bedrooms and well-appointed bathrooms are positioned separate from the living space.
An entertainers' kitchen is equipped with Caesarstone benchtops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, oven, rangehood, dishwasher, double sink and built-in cabinetry.
Property features include reverse cycle air conditioning, laundry, 4000L rainwater tank, alarm system and well established gardens.
A single garage, workbench area with internal access and ample visitor and off-street parking complete the package.
Situated on the edge of Berry and within easy walking distance of shops, transport and services, there is nothing to do except move in and start the South Coast lifestyle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.