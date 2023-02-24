Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Former St George Illawarra captain Jason Ryles should be top of Dragons 2024 NRL coaching wishlist

By Tim Barrow
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Ryles (right) with Mark Gasnier and Ben Hornby, as St George Illawarra co-captains back in 2007. Picture by Greg Totman

If St George Illawarra are serious about avoiding another decade of disappointment, they should start talking to Jason Ryles now about coaching in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.