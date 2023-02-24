If St George Illawarra are serious about avoiding another decade of disappointment, they should start talking to Jason Ryles now about coaching in 2024.
They've already missed out on Dapto's favourite son Craig Fitzgibbon and new Bulldogs coach Cameron Ciraldo.
Since coaching Wests in the Illawarra Rugby League competition in 2014 and 2015, Ryles is now the most sought after name in the game, after a lengthy apprenticeship with the Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters and English rugby union.
Ryles still has family and business connections in the region and the Dragons have a new high performance centre to be built at the University of Wollongong's innovation campus.
But the Dragons will need to make him a long-term offer too good to refuse.
The NSW and Australian prop is acutely aware of the fanbase's attitudes to former players, as he, Trent Barrett and Nathan Brown were the faces of fan backlash for the Dragons' premiership failures, before Bennett won it in 2010.
Having waiting so long for a head coaching job, Ryles would then have to be patient about any rebuild.
Consider the situation the Dragons are in.
Anthony Griffin may not be a dead man walking just yet, but it's his third year in charge and the team looks in a desperate situation before the season has even kicked off.
Talatau Amone has been stood down over an assault charge, Francis Molo could be over an apprehended violence order.
Tyrell Sloan's confidence is shot to the point he's in tears after a fumbling performance in the Charity Shield, with Cody Ramsey out for the season.
Mikaele Ravalawa and Jake Musgrove's argument may be minor after a 6am session in Mudgee, but it all speaks to the club culture.
The first half against Souths, with close to their best 17, was dire.
Players famously talk to the media about only needing to live up to the standards set internally. They live in the bubble, the rest of us just create outside noise.
Yet, three blokes turned up to last year's presentation night and Sloan and Jayden Sullivan wanted releases, since withdrawn.
How does that live up to the club's cultural standards?
Remember, Griffin was signed to be the outside influence to begin a new era for the Dragons.
Steve Price and Paul McGregor had long carried the 'jobs for the boys' tag from fans, accusations the Dragons own products were incapable of winning a premiership, because it took Wayne Bennett to do it in 2010.
Yet here we are, be careful what you wish for.
With the Titans twice, Broncos, Sharks, Dolphins and Raiders before Anzac Day against the Roosters, Griffin may yet be able to make a positive start to this campaign.
But Dragons officials have every reason to look elsewhere and premiership heroes Dean Young and Ben Hornby have been mentioned.
Young wanted the job when they appointed Griffin, but has since enhanced his reputation with a successful coaching stint under Todd Payten at the Cowboys.
The Dragons should be doing their due diligence now about luring Ryles back to Wollongong.
The Dragons look a bottom-four prospect with the Knights, Warriors and Titans, as well as newcomers the Dolphins.
The Tigers may claw their way up with some momentum in the new Tim Sheens-Benji Marshall era, while the Raiders and Eels, after making last year's decider, could slide.
Souths, Cronulla, the Roosters, Storm and Cowboys look top four chances and threats to end Penrith's era of dominance, while the Broncos, Sea Eagles and Bulldogs should be fighting for top eight spots.
As a bold prediction, I'll say the Sharks will win the title, beating Souths in the decider, after the Panthers were knocked out in the preliminary final.
It would be quite the scene to see Fitzgibbon - the man St George Illawarra badly wanted to coach and Cameron McInnes, one of the Dragons worst recruitment decisions in recent memory to let him go - lifting the trophy for the bitter rivals up the road.
