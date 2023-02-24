Not one but two properties

Feature Property
Bed 6 | Bath 3 | Car 5
A great opportunity to purchase a total of two properties! A near new beautiful family home with a separate villa at the rear.
This ultra-modern stylish McDonald Jones split level home is an absolute must see.
Offering four good sized bedrooms, the master with a huge ensuite and incredible walk in robe areas, an office/play/study area, which can be converted into a fifth bedroom and open plan living spaces.
There is a huge main bathroom with double vanity and separate toilet plus vanity.
The lovely state of the art kitchen has an island bench, butler's pantry and boasts quality appliances.
Other features include extra high ceilings, ducted air-conditioning, ample solar panels with no power bills, water tanks, covered barbecue/entertainment patio as well as approval plans for a 6m x 3m pool.
It comes with an extra sized double garage and work bench/storage at the rear and plenty of extra parking, enough for the caravan/trailer.
And the bonus, a little villa at the rear with two bedrooms, kitchen and its own private large yard that is currently leased at $400 per week.
Option for the in-laws, teenage retreat or guest accommodation.
This is all just a few minutes' walk to shops, parks, pools, bowling club and transport.
I enjoy highlighting businesses and events in our community through features and special publications and have been doing so for more than 19 years. If you have a story for me email ndavey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
