Illawarra's Flynn Ogilvie will miss the upcoming Pro league hockey series in Hobart next week and in India next month.
The Kookaburras will face Argentina and Spain in Hobart starting on Tuesday and in March travel to India to play recent world champions Germany and India.
After a disappointing fourth place at the recent World Cup in India, coach Colin Batch has introduced new players into the team with a few injured or unavailable.
Batch has excused Ogilvie from the Pro league series due to his sonography studies and work but will continue to train in Perth.
Ogilvie said he was sad to miss the series but will be back for the Oceania Cup which is a qualification for the Paris Olympics.
Drag flick specialist Blake Govers is available for the Hobart series but will not travel to India as he has to return to play in the Belgium league.
It was disappointment again for Fairy Meadow and National development player Daine Richards who missed out on selection again.
Richards will continue to train in Perth and hoping to be selected for the next Pro league series.
The Kookaburras will be playing Argentina and Spain again having faced them in the World Cup in India.
Argentina came back in the second half to draw 3-3 in a pool match and just beat Spain in a shoot out in the quarter final.
The team play Argentina next Tuesday and Spain on Wednesday.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.