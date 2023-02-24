It's been five years since Jillaroos star Keeley Davis last wore a Steelers jumper, but the date of her return couldn't be any more poetic.
Saturday's clash with the Roosters will come five years to the day since she logged an incredible 42 points for the Steelers against, you guessed it, the Roosters.
The monstrous tally on February 25, 2018 came via five tries and 11 goals in a 76-24 Tarsha Gale Cup win. She also had five try assists in a performance hinting at the future she had in front of her.
Having admittedly been a "terrible" spectator over the opening two games, the club's inaugural first grade skipper is relishing the chance to lead her side on the paddock five years on.
"It's super special. I haven't played for the Steelers for five years so I'm really looking forward to it," Davis said.
"I'm horrible [as a spectator]. I'm so bad, I have to move away from people because I feel so rude. I'm just terrible.
"It has been great watching the girls take the field the last two games, but it has made me super eager to be play with them."
Various factors have conspired to keep her off the park over the opening three rounds, rehabbing an ankle injury suffered in the Jillaroos' first session on UK soil in November among them.
Despite managing the injury through the World Cup tournament, it was something she had to get right before suiting up back at home.
That task was complicated further by the drawn out saga over the women's CBA, but the 22-year-old said she was always going to take the park for the Steelers the minute she was able to.
"I just wanted to make sure my ankle was a hundred per cent fine and I wanted to make sure I'd done enough preparation," she said.
"I had been so injury free all year and then I obviously got injured at the first training session over there. I was confident, if I did everything I needed to, I'd be back for the semi.
"I obviously wouldn't change a thing about it now, but it was definitely an up and down experience. Obviously, with the World Cup, we joined the group a bit later than we would've liked.
"I wanted to make sure I'd been around the group long enough and was physically all right to play as well. Obviously with the CBA stuff there was a risk associated with it, but as soon as my body was right, I was getting that jersey on."
Davis and NSW Origin teammate Rachael Pearson are big ins for the Steelers as they look to bounce back from Saturday's road clash with the Roosters on the Central Coast.
Read more: Steelers endure rough day on home turf
Having been named on the bench, Davis will likely share hooking duties with emerging star Salma Nour, though her immense utility value could see her pop up anywhere as the Steelers look to bounce back from a 22-4 loss to Wentworthville last week.
"I've been working at nine with Salma so I'm assuming that's where I'll play," Davis said.
"She's an incredible player and adds heaps to the team so, if needed, I can definitely move anywhere.
"We have a fair few versatile girls who'll be playing similar roles to me where, if we need someone somewhere, they can pop in.
"It'll probably be on a week-to-week basis so we'll just see what happens each week."
The NSW Women's Premiership is the final leg of a quadruple header that sees the Steelers taking on the Roosters in Tarsha Gale, Harold Matthews and SG Ball at Morry Breen Oval.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.