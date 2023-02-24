Police are investigating an alleged road rage incident involving two teenage girls on the South Coast.
Police were told two girls, aged 16 and 17, were approached by a man not known to them, who was travelling in a white utility that almost struck them.
The incident is alleged to have taken place near a roundabout on Old Southern Road and Isa Road in Worrigee about 7.20pm Sunday, February 19.
The driver is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 40 and 50 years old, of large build, and bald.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist police is urged to contact Nowra Police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
