Oak Flats owner in tears as 'dangerous' dog Shadow ordered to be caged

A magistrate has said she will be putting the safety of the community over a dog-owner's love for her German Shepherd after the "dangerous dog" allegedly mauled a woman last year.
The matter which was heard in Albion Park Local Court on Friday will be discussed further on April, 28.
Oak Flats' Eva (Ivanka) Feher was in tears at the court as she told Magistrate Gabriel Fleming her dog Shadow was "really a friendly dog".
"I had taken him for a walk recently and a small dog ran past us, barking, and Shadow wagged his tail and all he wanted to do was play, I pulled him back though. He is a friendly dog," she said.
Shellharbour City Council declared Shadow as a dangerous dog following an incident in November where Shadow allegedly attacked Oak Flats' Jodi Taafe while walking her dog, leaving a sickening 5cm-wide hole in her leg.
The council had asked Ms Feher to abide by the control requirements for declared dangerous dogs, lest the dog be seized by the council.
Mr Kyle Bridge who was representing the Shellharbour council said Ms Feher had complied with all but one condition.
"The desexing has been done, the special collar and muzzle are on but the enclosure is still to be installed," he told the court on Friday.
Ms Feher was accompanied to the stand by her "good friend Sally" said there had been an issue with the enclosure size.
"I was told the enclosure has to be 45 centimetres from the fence but if that's the case, it will not fit in my yard," she said, "I already have the enclosure but it's just not going to fit."
Magistrate Fleming said Ms Feher had no choice but to comply with the requirements to meet the public safety rules.
The magistrate emphasised the "great concern" in the community about dangerous dogs, especially after a five-week-old baby died from a dog attack on the Far South Coast earlier this week.
"Ms Feher, I'm not going to put your love for your dog above the safety of people," she said.
Ms Feher told the court she "would not cope" if Shadow was taken away from her to which the magistrate said it wouldn't happen if all conditions are met.
"The council is not intending to the seize the dog today," the magistrate said.
The dog owner has been asked to speak to the council about the enclosure and "fix that last road block".
Magistrate Fleming has ordered both the sides to provide evidence before the next court hearing on April 28, 2023.
Zaina Sayeda covers general news at Illawarra Mercury. If you've got a tip, email zaina.sayeda@austcommunitymedia.com.au
