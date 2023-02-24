Shifting the landscape of suicide prevention

Back to the shifting policy landscape for a moment. The NSW Government strategy released in October 2022 calls on all areas of government - housing, employment, disability, corrections, education, transport - and all areas of community to consider the role they play in suicide prevention. A new national suicide prevention strategy is currently being prepared and is expected to take a similar approach. These shifts in suicide prevention strategy also encourage ways to help people be more resilient in the face of life stressors, to reduce the stigma that can stop people from asking for help and equips community members with vital knowledge to help recognise and respond to signs that someone might be thinking about suicide. We all have a role to play in this. As an Illawarra resident, you can sign up to complete a one-hour suicide awareness online training course for free. Access QPR via the Collaborative's website at www.suicidepreventioncollaborative.org.au/training.