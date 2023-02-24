Shifting the landscape of suicide prevention

Many of us working within the suicide prevention sector are starting the new year with a fresh sense of optimism. We are witnessing a shift in the suicide prevention policy landscape - both at the state and federal levels - which moves away from medicalised models of care to a more holistic view of the circumstances leading up to suicidal crisis. And we hold hope that this fresh approach will lead to a reduction in the number of lives lost to suicide in Australia.
Historically, suicide prevention strategies focused largely on equipping health systems to support people in suicidal crisis, often with a focus on beds in acute mental health wards. And while there remains a need for this, suicide prevention is becoming so much more, and the lens under which we consider our models of care are so much broader.
For some time, suicide has been understood within the scope of mental illness. It is true that 37.5 per cent of people who died by suicide in 2021 had a mood disorder (including depression). But while this diagnosis may mean the individual was at increased risk of experiencing suicidality, it doesn't necessarily mean that mental illness caused their suicide. Australian data tells us that at least a third of people who die by suicide don't have a diagnosis of a mental disorder - other factors are contributing to their suicidal distress.
Understanding and responding to the life events or situations that add to risk of suicide is an increasingly important part of suicide prevention. As an example, we know that working aged men (20-65 years) account for about 60 per cent of all suicides. We also know that the top risk factors for suicide in this group are disruption of family by separation and divorce, or relationship problems. Knowing this helps us better target supports to reach men in the places to go when dealing with relationship breakdown and work with them to reduce situational distress before it spirals into suicidal distress.
Similarly, we are finding more opportunities to not only respond to suicidal distress but also take actions to prevent distress occurring in the first place. Social determinants are societal factors that influence the health and wellbeing of an individual. They include equitable access to basic supports; stable employment and housing; safety from abuse, violence and discrimination; and building social and community connections.
We know that complex life circumstances can set people on a trajectory towards increased distress, so the opportunity presents to holistically address social determinants early. Taking a holistic social determinants view of suicide rather than a mental illness view helps shift the focus from 'what might be wrong with you' - a perspective that itself can cause harm - to considering 'what has happened to you'. This shift brings past trauma into the picture and considers how the current context or environment might be adapted to reduce distress. It opens up many more opportunities for change and ways that we all, as community members, can help.
Back to the shifting policy landscape for a moment. The NSW Government strategy released in October 2022 calls on all areas of government - housing, employment, disability, corrections, education, transport - and all areas of community to consider the role they play in suicide prevention. A new national suicide prevention strategy is currently being prepared and is expected to take a similar approach. These shifts in suicide prevention strategy also encourage ways to help people be more resilient in the face of life stressors, to reduce the stigma that can stop people from asking for help and equips community members with vital knowledge to help recognise and respond to signs that someone might be thinking about suicide. We all have a role to play in this. As an Illawarra resident, you can sign up to complete a one-hour suicide awareness online training course for free. Access QPR via the Collaborative's website at www.suicidepreventioncollaborative.org.au/training.
Local businesses can also play a role by improving their approach to creating a mentally healthy workplace. A new digital platform (https://beta.mentallyhealthyworkplaces.gov.au/) has recently been released and provides a one-stop-shop for information and resources to help organisations whether small, medium or large, take practical steps to improve mental health and suicide prevention.
Shifting the landscape of suicide prevention away from a focus on crisis management in the health system to encompassing genuine prevention that involves the whole-of-community gives me hope that generational change can occur. This type of complex change doesn't happen fast but can result in meaningful improvements for us all. If you'd like to be part of creating change get in touch with the Illawarra Shoalhaven Suicide Prevention Collaborative via our website, www.suicidepreventioncollaborative.org.au.
You can find someone who will listen without judgement at Wollongong Safe Haven (open 2-10pm Wed-Sat, 55 Urunga Parade, Wollongong), Lifeline (24/7, phone 13 11 14) or 13YARN (24/7, phone 13 92 76). For those who have lost a loved one by suicide, StandBy Support After Suicide (24/7, phone 1300 727 247) and Thirrili Indigenous Postvention Support (24/7, phone 1800 805 801) offer emotional and practical support.
