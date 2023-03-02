Make some friends while getting fit Advertising Feature

The good news is you can get your muscle strength back with regular exercise that includes a mix of strength, aerobic and balance training. Picture supplied

There is a range of members at Elossa Fitness who want to improve their functional fitness so that they can get out there and enjoy life.

Some members had never been to a gym before, others had attended a gym a long time ago while other members wanted to achieve match fitness while playing tennis and other sports.

All members though have a common goal of improving their health and wellbeing.

By combining science, expertise and passion, Elossa will help you to achieve a stronger and healthier version of yourself.



"We have exercise physiologists to help make sure every circuit is done in a safe and supportive way," said Lilliana Barone, who is the founder of Elossa Fitness, a specialised gym for people aged 60 years and over.

"Some over 60s may be hesitant to visit a gym but this one is different. Here at Elossa the understanding is to improve fitness safely without risk of injury.

"Identifying barriers to exercising is the first step to overcoming them and at Elossa we have worked hard to make a gym space for older people to feel comfortable and supported in and our team of highly trained exercise physiologists will ensure that the training is safe.



"Every new member starts with a one and a half hour consultation where full medical history, fitness level and any aches and pains are discussed."



Elossa Fitness is also social with members making new friends and arranging catch-ups outside the gym. This is a great way for people who are new to the area to meet people.

"That is why we have a social and informative event in the evening every quarter," she said. "The next event is this month so don't miss out. It's about nutrition and members can invite a friend."

New members get two weeks free training while a member's referral that ends in a new membership gives four weeks of free training at Elossa Fitness.

Members book in a set time for a circuit of about 45 minutes that is both safe and challenging - the aim is to progress and see fitness improvements.

The equipment from Finland is a result of 30 years of research into exercise solutions for active ageing.

The equipment is easy to use and automatically adjusts to the member's personalised program.

It recognises the member's wristband to automatically adjust to that program.

There is no need to remember settings or adjust each machine to suit you.

It also tracks the workouts so that the member and the physiologists can see the improvements over time.



"Everything we do is backed by science and our circuits are a mix of aerobic and resistance training - the perfect combination for heart health, as well as balance training," Lilliana added.



If you or someone you know is interested in further information, please give Elossa a call on 0452 356 772 or visit the website by going to elossafitness.com