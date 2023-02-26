Wolves midfielder Chris McStay said the side's draw against the Bulls on Saturday was disappointing considering the chances the team had but added it would be a learning experience for a relatively new squad.
The Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw away to the Bulls on Saturday after taking the lead in the contest thanks to a goal from their former A-League attacker, Josh Macdonald.
Wolves coach David Carney was forced into making a change up front with Alex Masciovecchio coming into the team due to a hamstring injury to captain Lachlan Scott, which he copped against Marconi last week.The coach also brought Senna Stevenson and Nenad Vekic into the starting 11 for the match against the Bulls.
Macdonald opened the scoring early on in the contest but the Wolves fell asleep at the back shortly after, meaning Bulls' player Sunday Yona capitalised and brought the scores level once more.
The Wolves dominated proceedings, particularly in the opening stanza - having three genuine scoring chances in the opening 10 minutes.
As the game wore on the Bulls had their moments but Wollongong could have snatched a winner through either Harrison Buesnel or Takumi Ofuka late-on in the contest.
But despite the disappointment of not picking up all three points, McStay - who notched up his fourth league appearance for the side on Saturday - said it was all a learning experience and one they would be able to work on for the remainder of what is a very long season.
"We started off very well and we got things moving forward very quickly up the pitch and we created a lot of opportunities," he said.
"I think it just summed up the game. We were disappointed we didn't capitalise on our opportunities because the game was there to be won. Defensively the goal we conceded was also disappointing but we take these things and we move on to the next game.
Read more: Half-time chat inspires Steelers to victory
"We know that we've got the boys to go on and do the job and I think we showed that in the first 20-25 minutes and it's just a case of sustaining that for the whole match."
McStay also called on his side to put away chances they create but added that the team was confident that after a few more games together to gel the goals would come.
"We've got to be more clinical in front of goal and we will be because the boys are working hard at training. And we are looking forward to turning these opportunities we are creating into goals [as the season goes on]. It's a long season, it's very competitive so it's important we can finish off those chances," he said.
McStay has been a consistent figure in the Wolves starting 11 since he made the move from fellow NPL club Rockdale in the off-season.
He said he had been enjoying his time so far at the club.
"I've been thoroughly enjoying it. It's a great environment and a great group of lads. We play some fantastic football. So it's exciting moving forward considering it's a new squad pieced together and we're only going to go upwards from here. I've loved it so far."
The draw saw the Wolves move to ninth out of 16 on the ladder following Saturday night's fixtures. Next week they will host Western Sydney on Sunday March 5, kick-off 5pm.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.