New Wollongong Wolves squad will learn from Bulls draw: Chris McStay

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 26 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 2:30pm
Wolves stand-in captain Banri Kanaizumi (right), Chris McStay (centre) and Harrison Buesnel (left) all had a part to play in the side's 1-1 draw against the Bulls on Saturday. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Wolves midfielder Chris McStay said the side's draw against the Bulls on Saturday was disappointing considering the chances the team had but added it would be a learning experience for a relatively new squad.

