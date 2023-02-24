Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama out to upset undermanned South Coast cricket leaders The Rail

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
February 24 2023 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Gilly, pictured batting, will miss The Rail's clash against Kiama on Saturday. Picture: Sylvia Liber

Kiama won't get a better chance to cause an upset over The Rail, with the South Coast District Cricket competition leaders to miss six players when the two teams clash on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.