Kiama won't get a better chance to cause an upset over The Rail, with the South Coast District Cricket competition leaders to miss six players when the two teams clash on Saturday.
The Rail captain Brett Gilly, opener Nathan Brown and batting all-rounder Brynley Richards lead the list of influential players who will miss the Croome Regional Sporting Complex clash.
Gilly though expects his undermanned side to step up and produce the goods against a desperate Cavaliers' outfit.
Kiama head into the clash in fourth spot despite being well-beaten by Lake Illawarra last Saturday.
"They had a tough loss last week but they will look to bounce back," Gilly said.
"Last time we played them it was a pretty close game.
"They have a couple of big players, obviously Dale Scifleet is flying with the bat this year. He is a key wicket for us.
"Our team is a bit under-strength this week for the first time this year. The boys have to dig deep this week to get us over the line.
"We are relying on some lower graders which will definitely test the club's depth.
"I'm sure our lower graders are striving for opportunities. Hopefully they can come up and step up to the plate."
Gilly said The Rail's good season to date was due to having a good quality squad who were all playing their part in helping the team do what's needed to win.
"We have got a bit of depth and quality players in our team.
"And the good thing is different people are stepping up at different times of the season. We don't rely on one player.
"We just have a good spread of quality across the team," he said.
"We are sitting on top of the ladder and we've put ourselves in a good position but wins are still vital at the back end.
"It's important we try to win as many games as possible heading into the finals."
Meantime, Kookas need to beat Shellharbour City at Oakleigh Park to keep their top four hopes' alive.
In other fixtures North Nowra Cambewarra play Magpies Berry-Shoalhaven Heads, Oak Flats hosts Lake Illawarra and Ex-Servo's battle Bomaderry Tigers.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
