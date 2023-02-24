Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Huge crowd turns out to walk across new Shoalhaven River bridge

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 24 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of people have taken the chance to be part of history by being among the first to walk across the new Nowra Bridge over the Shoalhaven River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.