Thousands of people have taken the chance to be part of history by being among the first to walk across the new Nowra Bridge over the Shoalhaven River.
The $342 million bridge opened to pedestrians for the first time on Thursday evening.
And on Monday, February 27, the bridge will open to its first vehicles as the 1881 bridge is taken out of service.
From Monday all traffic travelling in both directions will move to the new bridge as construction crews work on reconfiguring the road network on either side of the bridges.
The whole project is due for completion next year.
The opening to pedestrians attracted a crowd estimated at between 2000 and 3000 people - some with dogs, others with strollers, a few with wheelchairs, scooters and mobility aids.
One even turned up with a horse.
Many queued up before 5pm for their chance to be part of history.
Ribbons were set up across the bridge and either end, allowing people to carry the ribbons to meet at the middle.
It was part of the ceremony's aim to bring people together, which extended to the official ribbon cutting ceremony.
Instead of just having politicians and officials cut the ribbon to officially open the bridge, Federal Member for Gilmore Fiona Phillips and State Member for South Coast Shelley Hancock were joined by neighbouring farmer John Bryce, whose property has been heavily impacted by continued roadworks, and Lauren Chapman.
As a teenager Ms Chapman rushed forward to cut the ribbon for the newer of the two existing bridges in 1981, but was never credited for it.
"We were all lined up to run across the bridge, and I was the first one up there with the Mayor and everyone at the time, and I got to cut the ribbon and I got the first piece, just like I've got now," she explained.
"I ran, I just left everybody.
Earlier, Ms Chapman had played a key role in a smoking ceremony on the bridge, which was accompanied by the performance from the Doonooch Dancers.
Mrs Hancock said the number of people turning up to walk the bridge was "wonderful to see".
"People excited, school kids here, people on walkers, in buggies, making their way across this bridge.
"It's been a marvel for the last four years to watch it just rise from the Shoalhaven River," Mrs Hancock said.
State Member for Kiama Gareth Ward said 2200 people had already worked on the project, logging in 890,000 hours to get the bridge built on time and on budget .
"More than half the workers on this project came from the local community, but also a lot of people got their first start on this project like apprentices and trainees, women in non-traditional roles, Aboriginal people, that was all part of this project, so we haven't just built infrastructure, we've also built lives," he said.
Mrs Phillips said younger members of the crowd would remember the opening for decades to come.
And she thanked the people who worked on the bridge.
"Thank-you to the project team, to Fulton Hogan, to all the workers who have worked on this bridge."
She described it as a "tremendous asset".
Among the many walking the bridge at the opening was 94-year-old Peter Hanson, who in 1950 built the first caravan park beside the original bridge - Hanson Shoalhaven Willows.
He recalled his house being on land now used for the intersection of the Princes Highway and Bridge Road, and other key buildings in the area.
"Where we're standing, this used to be the ice factory and butter factory," he said from the southern part of the new bridge.
