A Gwynneville man has pleaded guilty to sexually touching a teenage woman less than half his age.
Neale Power, 42, entered a late plea of guilty to one count of sexually touching another person without consent in Wollongong Local Court today, on the day set down for his hearing.
The offence occurred on Friday, May 27 after two teenage women known to Power contacted him via SnapChat to ask if she and her friend could "hang out".
Power said ok, but then replied "I'm freaking out a little bit."
"Why," the young woman replied.
"2 is a lot of pressure? I'll try and relax," Power said.
Between 7.30 and 8pm that evening the two women arrived at Power's flat in Gwynneville. Power then drove the three of them to Figtree Grove shopping centre in his two-seater ute.
The woman known to Power sat in the passenger seat while the other young woman sat on the floor.
A few minutes into the trip, Power reached over with his left hand and touched the right breast of the woman sitting on the floor and pressed it with his open hand.
The woman did not say anything.
A few seconds later, Power reached again, this time towards the woman known to him, to which she said, "No Neale don't".
After parking at Figtree Grove, the group went inside and bought hair dye from Coles. On the way back, they picked up dinner from Figtree McDonald's.
Once back at Power's unit and after eating dinner, the two women went to the bathroom to use the hair dye.
The group then played beer pong, during which they discussed their relationships and the two women said they were happy with their partners and did not want to be unfaithful to them.
Power agreed, but said he thought the women were "interested" in him.
After the game of beer pong which lasted for about 15 minutes the two young women left.
That evening, Power sent a message to the two women via Snapchat.
"I think u are both really sexy. But I am a nice guy and I tried hard not ruining both of your life's ... keep up the awesome. U both are really awesome and sexy Don't take shit from no one" [SIC].
The next day, the woman who Power touched told her mother and boyfriend what had happened.
A week later, the same woman received a screenshot of a message sent by Power.
"I couldn't even explain myself all because of a graised boob on outside of shirt... I haven't seen any of there private parts they haven't seen mind it was just a stupid fun that got 2 studpid and was dealt with nicely I thought at my house" [SIC].
A month later, police arrested Power who made partial admissions to what had happened.
After entering his plea on Friday, Power received a 12 month conditional release order at Wollongong Local Court.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.