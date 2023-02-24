Illawarra Mercury
Neale Poweer pleads guilty to sexual touching without consent

Connor Pearce
Connor Pearce
February 24 2023
Neale Power said he thought groping a teenager was just "stupid fun".

A Gwynneville man has pleaded guilty to sexually touching a teenage woman less than half his age.

