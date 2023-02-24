A woman has told Wollongong District Court how she would not let the abuse she suffered for four years at the hands of her stepfather shape her for the rest of her life.
The woman was one of three young girls who the man had abused while he was their stepfather in two separate relationships.
In a powerful victim impact statement read out by Judge Andrew Haesler, the woman described how her stepfather's sexual assaults changed her childhood.
"I was not always like this, I was a bright, cheerful girl, but this man changed my life forever," she said.
The abuse began when the woman was nine years old.
The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - first assaulted the girl when her friend was staying over. The girl was lying on her bed watching TV when her stepfather sat on the bed next to her and then assaulted her with his hand.
As this was occurring, the man grabbed the girl's hand and put it on his crotch on the outside of his clothes. The man said to the girl, "If you tell anyone, you've seen what happens to your mum, it'll happen to you."
The same year, when the girl was nine, after coming home from school, her stepfather called to her from the shower. Fearing she would be hurt if she didn't go in, the girl went in to the bathroom.
There, the man pulled back the shower curtain and told the girl to touch him.
"I don't want to," the girl said.
"Just do it," the man replied.
A year later, after being picked up from a friend's house, the stepfather admonished the girl and called out from the bedroom to come in.
"You have to make me feel better," he said. "If you want to be naughty you have to face the consequences."
He again forced her to touch him before saying: "This isn't hurting anyone."
"Remember, don't tell anyone or you'll get what your mother does," the man said.
The final incident occurred when the girl was 12, after her mother and her former stepfather had broken up. The couple had reconnected and one day the girl returned home where she was again assaulted.
At the time, the man was 33 years old, and told the girl "If you tell anyone [what happened], I'll say you were just seeking attention."
Five years later, in 2021, the girl, now 17, told police what had happened.
Unbeknown to the girl, the man had separately assaulted two other girls, the daughters of his other partner, in 2021.
The sisters, eight and 12, were sexually assaulted by the man in October 2021.
At the time, the man was 36 years old.
The two sisters told their mother what had been going on, and the mother took the girls to the police to make a formal complaint.
Judge Haesler said in many cases those who sexually assault children think they can get away with it, but this was not the case.
"Each child did tell others what occurred, and each child was believed."
The man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on charges of sexual intercourse with a person under 10, aggravated sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 14 years and two counts of intentionally sexually touch a child, to which he later pleaded guilty.
In sentencing the man, the court heard how he blamed his actions on taking the drug ice, however Judge Haesler said drug taking was never an excuse for criminal behaviour.
Defence barrister Adam Booker noted the man's plea was a "rudimentary" expression of remorse, but Judge Haesler said the man showed little insight into his despicable behaviour.
"There is no evidence, other than his plea, of remorse or contrition," he said.
Judge Haesler made a finding of special circumstances, noting that it was in the community's interest that the man be supervised "as long as possible" and that the man was a "high risk offender".
Taking into account the man's guilty plea, Judge Haesler sentenced him to an aggregate sentence of 10 years and three months, and set a non parole period of six years and nine months.
With time already served, the man will be eligible for release from October 21, 2028, although this hinged upon his progress while in custody, Judge Haesler said.
Once released, the man will be entered on to the Child Protection Register.
The woman who delivered her victim impact statement told the court that after a long battle with mental health, she had succeeded, and with the support of her fiancee was now preparing to have a child.
"I got myself better because it's what I wanted."
