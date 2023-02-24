A woman has told Wollongong District Court how she would not let the abuse she suffered for four years at the hands of her step-father shape her for the rest of her life.
The woman was one of three young girls who the man had abused while he was their step father in two separate relationships.
In a powerful victim impact statement read out by Judge Andrew Haesler, the woman described how her step-father's sexual assaults changed her childhood.
"I was not always like this, I was a bright, cheerful girl, but this man changed my life forever," she said.
The abuse began when the woman was nine years old.
The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons - first assaulted the girl when her friend was staying over. The girl was lying on her bed watching TV when her step-father sat on the bed next to her.
He then put his hand inside her underpants and put his fingers inside her vagina, moving them inside her for some time.
As this was occurring, the man grabbed the girl's hand and put it on his crotch on the outside of his clothes. The man said to the girl, "If you tell anyone, you've seen what happens to your mum, it'll happen to you."
The same year, when the girl was nine, after coming home from school, her step father called to her from the shower. Fearing she would be hurt if she didn't go in, the girl went in to the bathroom.
There, the man pulled back the shower curtain and told the girl to touch his penis.
"I don't want to," the girl said.
"Just do it," the man replied.
The man then grabbed the girl's hand and used her hand to masturbate himself until the girl's mother came home.
A year later, after being picked up from a friend's house, the stepfather admonished the girl and called out from the bedroom to come in.
"You have to make me feel better," he said. "If you want to be naughty you have to face the consequences."
The man told the girl to grab his penis.
"Grab it like last time, I showed you what to do," he said.
Scared she would be hurt, the girl masturbated the man until he ejaculated.
"This isn't hurting anyone," the man said, before telling the girl to get a towel and clean up.
"Remember, don't tell anyone or you'll get what your mother does," the man said.
The final incident occurred when the girl was 12, after her mother and her former step-father had broken up. The couple had reconnected and one day the girl returned home.
Passing through the front door, the wind caused the door to slam behind her, to which the man said, "You don't slam doors in my house".
The man grabbed the girl, pushed her onto a bed and grabbed her around the neck, while telling her "I'm sick of hearing you cry".
The man then inserted his fingers inside the girl's vagina.
At the time, the man was 33 years old, and told the girl "If you tell anyone [what happened], I'll say you were just seeking attention."
Five years later, in 2021, the girl, now 17, told police what had happened.
Unbeknownst to this girl, this man had separately assaulted two other girls, the daughters of his other partner, in 2021.
The sisters, eight and 12, were sexually assaulted by the man in October 2021.
The first assault occurred when the younger girl was sleeping on a mattress in the loungeroom of the man's home. During the night, the man went to where she was sleeping, sat beside her and began masturbating.
This woke the girl and the man asked "Do you want a lollipop, do you want to lick it".
"No," the girl replied, but this did not stop the man, who took her hand and used it to rub himself. The man then rubbed his penis against the girl's back and told her not to tell anyone.
"Understandably she could not sleep for the rest of the night," Judge Haesler said.
The man separately assaulted the older sister, first exposing himself via FaceTime to her. The girl, then 12, hung up on the man who she referred to as her step-father, who continued to try and call her, saying "look at this".
In a separate incident, while the older sister was staying with her mother and sister at the step-father's flat in North Wollongong, the man came in and sat on a mattress next to her.
The man began to rub his hand on the inside of her thigh, before putting his penis on the middle of her back.
The girl could feel his penis against her, something she would later describe as "weird".
At the time, the man was 36 years old.
The two sisters told their mother what had been going on, and the mother took the girls to the police to make a formal complaint.
Judge Haesler said in many cases those who sexually assault children think they can get away with it, but this was not the case.
"Each child did tell others what occurred, and each child was believed."
The man pleaded guilty and was sentenced on charges of sexual intercourse with a person under 10, aggravated sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 14 years and two counts of intentionally sexually touch a child, to which he later pleaded guilty.
In sentencing the man, the court heard how he blamed his actions on taking the drug ice, however Judge Heasler said drug taking was never an excuse for criminal behaviour.
Defence barrister Adam Booker noted the man's plea was a "rudimentary" expression of remorse, but Judge Haesler said the man showed little insight into his despicable behaviour.
"There is no evidence, other than his plea, of remorse or contrition," he said.
Judge Haesler made a finding of special circumstances, noting that it was in the community's interest that the man be supervised "as long as possible" and that the man was a "high risk offender".
Taking into account the man's guilty plea, Judge Haesler sentenced him to an aggregate sentence of 10 years and three months, and set a non parole period of six years and nine months.
With time already served, the man will be eligible for release from 21 October 2028, although this hinged upon his progress while in custody, Judge Haesler said.
Once released, the man will be entered on to the Child Protection Register.
The woman who delivered her victim impact statement told the court that after a long battle with mental health, she had succeeded, and with the support of her fiancee was now preparing to have a child.
"I got myself better because it's what I wanted."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
