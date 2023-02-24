Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Sensitive Content

Wollongong man sentenced for raping, groping step daughters

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 24 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was sentenced to up to 10 years behind bars, and will be entered onto the Child Protection Register when released.

A woman has told Wollongong District Court how she would not let the abuse she suffered for four years at the hands of her step-father shape her for the rest of her life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.