As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese toured through the Illawarra without any local commitments, the prospective NSW Treasurer has followed the federal government's lead.
Speaking prior to a Business Illawarra event in Wollongong, shadow NSW treasurer Daniel Mookhey indicated support for local manufacturing, but did not name a specific target or initiative.
"We've made a strong commitment to local content and using the value of government investment to create local jobs," Mr Mookhey said.
The NSW Coalition has previously offered "in principle" support for local manufacturing, however in light of the announcement of a plan for a wind farm assembly facility at Port Kembla, Mr Mookhey said, if elected, that he would like to see local steel used in such projects.
"We're really looking forward to seeing more steel made in the Illawarra used in NSW."
NSW Labor has promised a local content quote of 50 per cent in future train contracts
However, when pressed on key infrastructure commitments, Mr Mookhey declined to back local projects from opposition.
Adam Zarth, executive director at Business Illawarra, said one of the top priorities for the region's economy was progress on the South West Illawarra Rail Link - formerly known as the Maldon-Dombarton line. Mr Mookhey said a Minns Labor government would look into supporting such a project, despite decades of advocacy for the vital freight and passenger link.
"We're gonna see exactly what the situation is if we take power, with a clear view here, that we understand just how important that link is."
On other local priorities, Mr Mookhey either reiterated existing commitments, such as on housing, or declined to comment directly, such as on the upgrade to the Wollongong sports and entertainment precinct, which Business Illawarra is pushing for $10 million for a masterplan.
Backed by a 'red wall' of local Labor MPs including Paul Scully, Ryan Park and Anna Watson, Mr Zarth said whichever way the chips fall in the March election that bright days are ahead for the region.
"The narrative that the Illawarra doesn't get anything is not is not true, because we've achieved a lot, regardless of who's in government."
