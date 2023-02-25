Car parked in front of Mount Pleasant homes bursts into flames

Firefighters responded to a car fire in the suburban streets of Mount Pleasant on Saturday, with onlookers reporting that the vehicle burst into flames around midday.
The car was parked outside homes near the corner of Bushland Avenue and New Mount Pleasant Road when the fire began.
Witnesses said there were a number of loud explosions and billowing black smoke as it became engulfed in flames.
Firefighters from the Wollongong station responded a short time later to extinguish the blaze.
More to come.
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
