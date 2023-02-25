Claire crept into the Nowra Parish and ushered her eight children into the back pew, heart racing. There was no doubt where Claire and her children had come from: if the size of her family hadn't given her away, the girls' distinctive head coverings must have said it all. Claire sat silently, waiting for the priest to turn to her with a finger of shame, to cast her out in front of the congregation. But the moment she feared never came.