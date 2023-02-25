Benn, now 33, who raped or sexually assaulted 14 young women and teenage girls who he met through Facebook, Tinder or Snapchat between 2012 and 2017, had five years cut from his maximum 40-year jail term after an appeal against the severity of his sentence uncovered an error made by Newcastle District Court Judge Roy Ellis.
Judge Ellis had in 2018 jailed Benn for a maximum of 40 years, with a non-parole period of 30 years after Benn pleaded guilty to 33 counts, including 21 counts of rape.
Benn had flagged his intention to appeal against the severity of the sentence as far back as 2018, on three grounds including that the jail term was "manifestly excessive".
The appeal process stalled for more than two-and-a-half years before it was heard in the CCA in March last year.
The grounds of appeal failed, but the appeal uncovered an error made during the sentencing process, when Judge Ellis incorrectly identified the maximum penalty for one of Benn's charges.
The three-judge panel of the CCA said the error was "patent" and had the capacity to influence the overall sentence, meaning they were required to re-sentence Benn.
Justice Fabian Gleeson was scathing of Benn's conduct, but ultimately found he should be given a jail term that was not "crushing".
"Given the nature of [Benn's] offending, the length of time over which it occurred, the age of the victims, and his selfish disregard for the victims, the offending was of the most reprehensible kind," he said.
Benn was re-sentenced to a maximum of 35 years in jail, with a non-parole period of 26 years and three months.
The new orders mean Benn will now be eligible for parole in April, 2043.
It is late on the night of January 9, 2017, and Caitlin* is swiping through her Tinder account when she pauses to take a closer look at a profile.
The man staring back at her clutches a puppy in his right hand, while a heavily-tattooed left arm stretches out in front of him to take the selfie. The man's name is Andrew. He looks pretty harmless.
Caitlin swipes right, indicating she likes the look of him, and by midnight the pair are matched and begin chatting online.
The conversation moves to text messaging and Andrew asks if he can come to her house.
Caitlin, then 20, makes it clear - she is not looking for sex and has had some bad experiences with men in the past. Have no fear, Andrew assures her, she is talking to a "genuine guy".
"Yeh that's not me," Andrew writes. "I don't care bout getting my dick wet. I'd rather show a woman an experience." It's 3.50am now and Caitlin is still not convinced.
But Andrew is persistent. "Just go with it babe," he urges. I want to show u what a decent bloke is like. No sex jus (sic) chat ok. I promise."
But not long after he arrives, Andrew's demeanour suddenly changes. He "flicks the switch" from friendly to fiend and forces himself on Caitlin, who screams at him to stop, and rapes her four times. Pinned to the bed by her arms, Andrew tells her: "I run the f---ing show, you don't. Just do what you're told."
"Don't try to fight me off again," Andrew snarls. "I'll put you through the f---ing wall."
About five hours after they were matched on Tinder, Andrew taps his phone a few times and the pair are unmatched, deleting the conversation that led up to the attack.
Caitlin would not find out until months later but Andrew is serial rapist Andrew James Benn, then 27, who was in the midst of a more than four-year reign of terror across the Hunter.
The method Benn used with Caitlin was a constant throughout the 14 attacks he perpetrated on teenage girls and young women between September 2012, and January 2017.
On social media and through text messages, Benn sought to present himself as "a genuine guy", a decent bloke who just wanted to be friends in a world full of sex-crazed young men.
He was different, he told the women he met through Facebook, Tinder and Snapchat. He just wanted to hang out, go for a drive to a lookout, to chat, to watch the sunrise or to cuddle.
But once he got them alone, Benn quickly revealed his true self; a depraved and sadistic rapist, a relentless and unremorseful sex offender who treated women like animals and was so arrogant and confident he would get away with it that he always used his own name and rarely tried to cover his tracks.
Before he raped one woman at a hotel in Newcastle in August, 2016, Benn blocked the only exit from the bedroom, laughed in her face and told her: "You're not going anywhere. You don't have a say now."
Benn would also tell the women he raped that he was in charge and they were powerless.
But Benn was wrong.
While he sat in jail, the women he attacked spoke out in a united show of strength. You can read their words here.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
