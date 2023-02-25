Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

137 Quay Road, Callala Beach hits the market for the first time in more than 40 years

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated February 25 2023 - 8:41pm, first published 8:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
137 Quay Road, Callala Beach offers direct access from the lawn to the beach. Picture supplied

A Jervis Bay home located so close to the beach you might get "sand in your lawnmower" has hit the market for the first time since the 1970s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.