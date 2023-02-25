A Jervis Bay home located so close to the beach you might get "sand in your lawnmower" has hit the market for the first time since the 1970s.
The original, four-bedroom house at 137 Quay Road, Callala Beach offers direct access from the backyard onto the sand.
Located on a 930-square-metre block, the house also includes two kitchens, two bathrooms and multiple living spaces, making it ideal for a holiday home.
Adam Wright has fond memories of Christmas holidays spent at the property, which his late grandparents, Gloria and John Matthews, built in the 1970s. Mr Matthews was an architect and designed the house himself.
The couple paid $15,000 for the block of land, Mr Wright said.
"They moved down from Sutherland in the '70s and they had a house a few doors up," he said.
"Then this block of land came up for sale so they bought it and built their dream home there.
"And he ran his architect business from there as well."
Mr Wright said while Callala Beach had become busier over the years, there were still plenty of times throughout the year where you could almost have it to yourself.
"There's not many spots in the world anymore where you get sand in the lawnmower because the lawn runs onto the beach," he said.
Houses on the water side of Quay Road generate strong interest when they hit the market, selling agent Julie Gauci of Ray White Culburra Beach said.
"We always get bowled over with interest with a property like this," she said.
She said most of the interest is coming from Sydney buyers, who are looking for a holiday home.
"There's also a bit of local interest from people that own, for example, not on the water side or a bit further down on Greenway Road who would like the opportunity to upgrade to the beachfront," Ms Gauci said.
While she would not disclose a price guide, Ms Gauci said three properties on the water side of Quay Road sold in 2022, each for about $3.5 million.
"They were also approximately 930-square-metre blocks, so similar land size. They had fibro shacks on them though, so very much knockdowns," she said.
"The beauty of this property is it is a well-built brick construction. Whilst it's dated, it's also giving you really good positioning on the block."
The median sales price for houses in Callala Beach was $1,520,500 in November 2022, more than double the November 2020 median of $725,000, CoreLogic figures show.
The suburb record was set in 2021 when a beachside home on Quay Street sold for $4,275,000.
The Quay Road property is scheduled for auction on March 8.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
