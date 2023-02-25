With the Steelers locked in at 10-all against the Central Coast Roosters at half-time on Saturday in the Harvey Norman Premiership it was crucial the team talk from coach Alicia Hawke was just right.
The side talked a lot about improving their completion rate as well as simplifying their game in the second half and in the end it came up trumps - defeating the 'Chooks' 20-16.
Hawke told the Mercury that she was incredibly proud of the resolve of the side coming off the back of a resounding 22-4 loss six days earlier against the Magpies.
"I think the completions was the main thing [we had to improve on in the second half]," she said.
"Just making sure that we're not forcing things and not trying to score from back of field. Just trying to make sure that we're being really patient and know that the opportunities will come.
"I think our completion rates went from like 55 per cent in the first half to 75 per cent in the second half and that had a massive difference and then we did a lot of really good stuff in defence as well in shutting down their big threats so that was good to see," Hawke added.
Tries to Lily Rogan and Zali Yeo saw the side go into the break level, with Keele Browne and Rachael Pearson scoring in the second half to get the team back in the winners circle at Morry Breen Oval.
The win sees the Steelers jump into equal second on the ladder with Mounties after three games.
The side will have a few days to regroup before travelling away to Kogarah for a crunch clash against St George with Hawke keen on picking up another win to gain momentum for the remainder of the season.
It was a mixed bag of other results for the Steelers during the weekend.
With each team facing the Roosters, the SG Ball side were held in an entertaining 24-all draw with tries to Campbell Rubie, Ethan Cliff, Lyhkan King-Togia and Jett Liu.
The Harold Matthews side won 24-18 with Charles Heidke, Lucas Borg, Dreau Clark, Harry Wililo and Tom Kirk the scorers.
Meanwhile the Tarsha Gale Cup side went down 12-6 with Mia-Rose Walsh scoring.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.