After suffering a couple of disappointing losses in-a-row, Shellharbour bounced back to their best on Saturday, claiming a huge win over Kookas to keep their finals hopes alive.
City had under-performed in the past fortnight, copping thumping defeats at the hands of the Ex-Servos and The Rail. However, Ned Taylor's men rallied at Oakleigh Park to beat Kookas by eight wickets, which sees them consolidate sixth spot on the South Coast Cricket ladder.
"It was very clinical, and a good way to bounce back after a couple of disappointing results," Taylor said.
"I just think that with semi-finals in thought, we know that we need to win a lot of cricket and go on a bit of a run. There's been a bit of talk about playing a positive and confident brand of cricket and, on Saturday, I think we delivered on that.
"If we play our best cricket on each day, we'll give ourselves every chance of making the top four, especially if other results go our way as well. But we're confident that we can get the job done on our own, without having to rely on anyone else."
Kookas captain Paul Clarke won the toss and elected to bat first on Saturday. The visitors lost an early wicket but rallied via a 56-run partnership between Shaun Ryan-Morris and Craig Bramble.
However, the dismissal of Ryan-Morris (36) proved crucial, as the Kookas lost their remaining wickets for 45 runs to be rolled for 101 in the 40th over. Bramble remained unbeaten on 30, while Noah Wraight and Brenton Geribo took three wickets apiece.
In reply, Shellharbour never looked in trouble, as Ned Taylor (58 not out) and Daniel Smith (38) combined for a 78-run second-wicket stand to set up a convincing victory in the 23rd over.
"Brenton is the senior (bowler) in the side, but blokes like Noah and Cade (Hotham) were phenomenal on Saturday, and deserving of the spoils," Taylor said.
"It's always nice to get a few runs, but at the end of the day, my job is made far easier if the guys are bowling well, and they certainly did that in spades.
Elsewhere, The Rail strengthened their hold of top spot on the table after outclassing the Cavaliers.
Zac Heffernan and Hayden Bagoly combined for seven wickets as the Razorbacks restricted the visitors to 129, which they chased down in the 23rd over for the loss of three wickets. Opener Dylan Rae top-scored with 37.
The second-placed Lake Illawarra also outclassed Oak Flats by six wickets, with Cooper Hayes leading the charge with four wickets.
The Magpies claimed an 82-run victory over North Nowra-Cambewarra; and Ex-Servos thumped Bomaderry by 94 runs.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
