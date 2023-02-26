Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour City prove 'clinical' in South Coast Cricket victory over Kookas

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 26 2023 - 11:45am
Kookas batter Luke Bramble is bowled during Saturday's game against Shellharbour at Oakleigh Park. Picture by Adam McLean

After suffering a couple of disappointing losses in-a-row, Shellharbour bounced back to their best on Saturday, claiming a huge win over Kookas to keep their finals hopes alive.

