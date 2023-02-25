It was a game that would have made Dick Dallas smile.
On a day where Keira honoured of their favourite sons, the late Dallas, the Lions edged out their Cricket Illawarra rivals University by five runs on Saturday.
The Lions batted first at Keira Village Park, compiling a total of 128. Captain Mitch Hearn top-scored with 48 and opener Eddie Marning mustered 42, while Tharanga Mathangadeera led Uni's bowling attack with 4/25.
In reply, Luke Hoard scored a patient 34 and several batters made starts. However, the visitors were restricted to 123 from 48.5 overs, as all of Keira's bowlers worked hard in tandem.
Rhys Voysey, Neel Honovar and Troy Coleman all finished with figures of 2/21 from 10 overs, while Matthew Stark also took two wickets.
"We obviously didn't get as many runs as we would have liked, but the pitch was actually trickier than it normally is. It was a good day for us, being the Dick Dallas Memorial Day. And even though we didn't score that many runs, we had a bit more motivation to perform," Coleman said.
"We've got a really good bowling side, so we know that pretty much whatever we get, we can defend if we go well. We took pretty much all of our chances and we bowled in good partnerships, so they couldn't settle in on anyone or know that there was one particular bowler that they score off.
"It was probably as close to a complete bowling and fielding performance as we've put in for the year."
Saturday's victory was Keira's third on the trot and helps them consolidate fourth spot on the ladder.
"About five teams are hunting for that fourth place, because the top three look hard to catch at this stage. So we've just got to keep winning and whatever happens, happens," Coleman said.
"We obviously got a bit unlucky last year, not losing a game and still somehow not winning it, so I think this year we'll go about it a different way. So our aim is to get that fourth spot, and then anything can happen in the finals."
Elsewhere, Balgownie defeated Wollongong by five wickets; Wests beat Helensburgh by six wickets; the Butchers thrashed Port by nine wickets; and Corrimal beat Dapto by 63 runs.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
