Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hungry Keira Lions secure third Cricket Illawarra win on trot

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 26 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Hearn (48) top-scored for Keira on Saturday against University. Picture by Anna Warr

It was a game that would have made Dick Dallas smile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.