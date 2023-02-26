Illawarra Mercury
In-form Shellharbour FC issue statement with big Bampton Cup victory

By Joshua Bartlett
February 26 2023 - 2:50pm
Shellharbour have opened their Bampton Cup campaign in style, thrashing Oak Flats Kraken 5-0 on Saturday. However, coach Rod Williams believes there's still room for improvement, with the District League season just around the corner.

