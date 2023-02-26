Shellharbour have opened their Bampton Cup campaign in style, thrashing Oak Flats Kraken 5-0 on Saturday. However, coach Rod Williams believes there's still room for improvement, with the District League season just around the corner.
Recruit Corey Haines-Grose scored a brace, but it was a solid performance across the board, as Shellharbour proved far too strong for their Community League opponents at King Mickey Park.
The former Thirroul striker opened Shellharbour's account in the 23rd minute and added his second 11 minutes later. Dylan Perlowski then scored before halftime, before second-half goals to Ryuto Higa and Jaime Gutierrez rounded out the win.
The result ensures Williams's men a safe passage to the next round of the Cup, and it was an impressive final hit-out for the side ahead of their round one District League fixture with Berkeley Sports on Sunday, March 5.
Williams said Saturday was a good outing for his players, with some key players still set to return.
"We played some good football. The grass was pretty long, which made things difficult, and they sat very deep. We had a lot of possession and there was a little bit of frustration there, because we probably had over 20 chances, and they had a couple on the counter. But I'm very happy with how we did," Williams said.
"I thought the whole team played well, it's hard to single too many out because they did well as a combined great. I was pleased with the fact that we not only kept the ball, but played a lot of one-two touch football. I was very impressed with the way we held the ball, though a little frustrated with our finishing in the final third."
The 2023 District League shapes as an important season for Shellharbour, who are looking to build on a second place finish last year (under the Shell Cove name).
"We've had a pretty decent pre-season. We've played a lot of the IPL sides and went to the Macedonia Park in Newcastle, where we played a lot of NPL and VPL sides," Williams said.
"Getting the same squad on the park at the moment has been difficult because we've had people away on holidays and things like that. But it's been a good pre-season."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
