A young woman who allegedly glassed another woman, leaving her with serious injuries at the weekend, has told a court she did not remember the incident.
About 12.40am on Saturday, police were called to a venue on Crown Street following reports of an alleged assault.
Police will allege Tanaeyah Cooke, aged 18 of Ingleburn, was involved in an argument with another woman and allegedly punched her in the face while holding a glass bottle.
The 29-year-old alleged victim was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground, hitting her head. She suffered a deep laceration to her upper lip and a bleed on the brain.
She was taken to Wollongong Hospital where she remains following surgery.
Cooke was arrested where she was charged with one count each of reckless wounding and affray. Formal pleas are yet to be entered.
Defence lawyer Jordon Mechan said the violence that took place was "fuelled by alcohol and poor mental health", adding that Cooke had no memory of what occurred.
Mr Mechan told the court the alleged victim had assaulted and injured a pregnant woman moments before the incident, which triggered Cooke and caused her to react.
He asked the court to release Cooke given she is a full-time carer to her mother and said she is unlikely to contact the victim given she is not from the Illawarra.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rachel Biffin opposed Cooke's release given it was a "serious matter" which left the alleged victim with injuries.
Sgt Biffin said the case against Cooke was strong due to the altercation being caught on CCTV and a number of witnesses being present at the time.
Mr Mechan conceded the case was strong, however Registrar Little granted Cooke's release.
Cooke must not enter Wollongong except for attending court, to live at Ingleburn and was ordered to abstain from alcohol and drugs.
Cooke was also ordered to not go near or contact the victim, report to police daily and obtain a mental health care plan.
The matter will return to court on March 7.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.