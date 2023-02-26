Land values - which capture (rightly or wrongly) the value of a parcel of land at a set point in time - are being used to determine rates over a three year period. As the Illawarra experienced some of the most volatile conditions in the property market in recent years, with some of the highest price rises of any regional market during the peak, and now some of the fastest price falls, a property valued at the peak of the market will necessarily be overvalued during a subsequent trough.