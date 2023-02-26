Stanwell Park residents have described as "corrupt" the process by which their land values have been assessed.
In the weeks since landowners were notified of their 2022 land values, scores of residents have begun submitting objections to land values that in some cases have more than doubled in three years.
Stanwell Park resident Peter Coles had his land valued at 120 per cent higher than in 2019.
"We had a lot [of sales] in the news, $4.7 million on the water and that sort of thing, but that's not most homes in Stanwell Park," he said. "They're very exclusive, water access at your back door, stroll down onto the sand. Most people don't have that."
Mr Coles's block on Lawrence Hargrave Drive is zoned "environmental living", meaning there are limits to how much he can build on the site. On his initial assessment, the property was compared with similarly zoned blocks some distance away.
"One is 17 times the size of mine, it's located 75 kilometres away, I can't see the relevance," he said. "It was valued at $1.5 [million] and mine was valued at $1.5 [million]. Where did you get that?"
Mr Coles is not the only 2508 resident left scratching his head. Erica Olson said her property was re-valued at 80 per cent higher than the previous valuation. Prior to this year's increase, valuations had recorded a steady increase of between 10 and 20 per cent, but the latest saw the value of the land soar.
Thinking that the valuation was incorrect, Ms Olson went about submitting an objection. Instead of the cliff-top properties that sold for inflated values during 2022, Ms Olson found other properties that were similar to hers, in heavily wooded parts of the lush suburb, well away from the beach.
Both of Mr Coles and Ms Olson's objections were rejected by the NSW Valuer General.
According to a Valuation NSW spokesperson, 159 objections have been lodged in the Wollongong LGA, 11 of which have been dismissed with no change to land value. The rest are under review.
"The predominant reason a landowner's objection is not accepted is due to the objection not being supported by sales evidence which justifies a change to value, when reviewed by an independent valuer," the spokesperson said.
Mr Coles said he felt the data that was used to determine his land value was arbitrary.
"It's just hand picking data according to their desired outcome, which is corruption."
In July last year, the Valuer-General warned residents that their land values would be overstated, due to the valuation coming in at the peak of the property market. David Parker told the Australian Financial Review homeowners should look for properties similar to theirs that sold in July.
"We're saying start collecting your information for an objection now, just in case you might need it," he said.
But for those not reading the financial press, the process was less clear.
"The way that I found out about being able to object was I'm part of the Stanwell Park community [Facebook] group," Ms Olson said.
Land values are used to calculate the rates that landowners pay to Council, as well as land tax on investment properties. With Wollongong City Council's rate rises capped by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), the amount that Wollongong council can levy on residents cannot change by more than 6.8 per cent.
However, in suburbs where land values have risen faster than in other suburbs, these residents could pay proportionally more than their fellow residents in less fast rising suburbs.
While residents should not expect rates to double - the disconnect between land values and rates reveals the mismatch between the two figures.
Land values - which capture (rightly or wrongly) the value of a parcel of land at a set point in time - are being used to determine rates over a three year period. As the Illawarra experienced some of the most volatile conditions in the property market in recent years, with some of the highest price rises of any regional market during the peak, and now some of the fastest price falls, a property valued at the peak of the market will necessarily be overvalued during a subsequent trough.
Understandably, this has left residents frustrated, after a roller-coaster ride of a year for the Illawarra property market.
