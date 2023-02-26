Jobs and training are great, but now for the practicalities: Editorial

The Illawarra is being courted.
We had a visit from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese himself on Friday. He was in top palm-pressing, baby-kissing mode but appeared to be reluctant to make any firm announcements to deliver projects or funding in the Illawarra.
Sunday morning, however, brought a flurry of political activity in advance of two pledges this morning, one each from Labor and the Liberals.
Both centred around building jobs in the region.
Current Minister for Energy Matt Kean will declare the Illawarra a Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) today. The announcement formalises a move last year to make the Illawarra the fifth draft REZ in NSW.
The difference between a draft and a declaration sounds a bit like weasel words, but it's an important step in government legislation and fires the starting gun on the process.
It firms up announcements like last week's from Port NSW, and it boosts confidence in the region.
Labor's election promise this morning also shores up work by the Port and Bluescope to create a sustainable long-term plan in Port Kembla.
Labor leader Chris Minns' will pledge this morning to create TAFE Domestic Manufacturing Centres of Excellence across NSW, starting with the Illawarra.
The centre will train and retrain 300 local apprentices and workers and includes much-needed funding to upgrade and fit out the facilities.
As the Illawarra re-imagines its industrial base toward renewable energy and moves away from coal, there is no doubt that training is crucial to our region's future.
The state election is in four weeks, and these two announcements feel like the big ticket items designed to get our votes over the line.
But we're not so easily bought. We're also looking for election pledges around housing our skilled workers in affordable homes, educating their children in schools and having adequate healthcare to keep us all fit and healthy.
Jobs are great, but we also need the social infrastructure around them.
- Gayle Tomlinson
