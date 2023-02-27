Even Matt Naylor doesn't know how many IPL games he's played for Tarrawanna, but the popular clubman guesses the number must be nudging towards 500.
For almost two decades, the Naylor name has been synonymous with the Blueys' Illawarra Premier League team. Ever reliable at right back, Naylor has played for Tarrawanna for 15 seasons across two stints in the region's top competition.
He also spent nine years in between playing for fellow IPL team Bulli, where he mustered more than 200 matches consecutively for the Balls Paddock club.
So what's been the secret to Naylor's durability? According to the man himself - who is gearing up for his 24th IPL campaign - the key is keeping it simple.
"It's been a good way to keep fit, and you like to see the young guys coming up the ranks. They certainly give you a run for your money at training, but it's just good to keep doing something at my age," the 40-year-old told the Mercury.
"I've been pretty lucky with injuries. A lot of guys probably don't get beyond 35, which is understandable, but I've just been pretty lucky. For me, it's been about eating well and having no beers during the week, which I think has helped.
"I couldn't tell you how many games I've played now. I know that I played 200 games at one stage in-a-row at Bulli, and it would have to be close to 500 games at Tarrawanna. Somewhere between 400 and 500 games I'd say.
"I just take every game as it comes, because you don't know when your last game is coming. You just got out there and give it 110 per cent."
Naylor's football journey began over three decades ago with Corrimal's under nines. He then joined the Balgownie's under 10s team, before moving over to Tarrawanna the following year.
He moved up through the Blueys' junior ranks before getting called up to make his Premier League debut on the wing as a 16-year-old.
Naylor said the league had experienced huge changes since that day.
"The average age has come down a long way in first grade, compared to 15 to 20 years ago. The average age then was mid to late-20s, now it's 20 to 25," he said.
"It was probably more physical then, it's more tactical now, and definitely faster. There's also a lot more money around now, there's no secret about that, and the top four or five teams are breaking away because they have a lot more money behind them. Thought the sponsors and volunteers obviously do work hard at those clubs.
"Back in those days, you wouldn't have got too many guys coming down from Sydney, and there was no such as thing as visa players. Now, you can get those quality visa players and you see quality guys coming down from Sydney going to the bigger clubs - they can make such a difference."
However, Naylor remains firmly focused on the season ahead, and that all begins for Tarrawanna when they face the White Eagles at Terry Reserve on Saturday.
The Blueys are looking to build on their seventh-place finish last year under the guidance of new coach Jason Wenig. With a crop of exciting young talent at Tarrawanna, Naylor remains optimistic that they can prove competitive in 2023.
And the veteran can't wait to represent his beloved club once again this season.
"The vibe at training has been really good. We have a mixture of youth and experience there, though we probably have more youth. This time of year, the players have been getting stuck into each other, and everyone is fighting for their spot in the starting eleven," Naylor said.
"I think we should be pushing for the top six, though I don't know about top four. We have a fairly new team, we have half a dozen new players that could be in the starting eleven this week. But I think we could surprise a few teams and the league this year.
"The club is really well run, they're very good people. It's a real family club, and pardon my French, there's no dickheads there. You have genuine people there and the volunteers put in a lot of time and effort, just as they do at other clubs. And Bulli was exactly the same, I loved my time there too."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
