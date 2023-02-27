Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Premier League's marathon man Matt Naylor still hungry for more

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
February 27 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarrawanna veteran Matt Naylor is excited for another big year ahead in the Illawarra Premier League. Picture - @gragrapix

Even Matt Naylor doesn't know how many IPL games he's played for Tarrawanna, but the popular clubman guesses the number must be nudging towards 500.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.