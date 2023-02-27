Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong Devils Touch referee Tony Calabria taking his game to the next level

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
February 28 2023 - 8:00am
Tony Calabria (left) has been a mainstay for Wollongong Touch for a long time. Picture by Georgia Matts

Wollongong Touch Football referee Tony Calabria has been calling the game for a long time but never has he been able to strut his stuff at the Opens Trans Tasman Test, until now.

