Wollongong Touch Football referee Tony Calabria has been calling the game for a long time but never has he been able to strut his stuff at the Opens Trans Tasman Test, until now.
Calabria was recently selected as one of eight referees selected for the Opens Trans Tasman Test Series in April, held in Brisbane.
But three years on from that disappointment, the Sutherland Shire local is now primed for the big time.
"It was really exciting actually [getting the call-up]," he told the Mercury.
"It's always special to represent your country because it doesn't happen often. And to get the message was pretty special and it's always a privilege having the opportunity to represent your country so it's very special.
"I got selected to do another Opens Trans Tasman in 2020 but that got canned because of COVID-19. I haven't had the opportunity [again] until now."
Calabria added that his love for the game only continued to grow the more his career went on. He said the sport in the region was huge and that was thanks to the people involved locally.
"I've been refereeing for about 20 years. and when I go away to tournaments and stuff I'm representing Wollongong," he said.
"They run Monday and Tuesday and if I'm not busy for work I like to go down there and catch up with people there. There's such a great knowledge of touch football in Wollongong. You've got people like Joel Willoughby, Tim Robinson, Steve Sopher. You can actually ask them questions and understand the game a bit better. It's always good to go down there and have a chat with those guys.
"I love that game and I just love the challenge of refereeing, every game is different. A big thing is the mate-ship and the friends you make in touch footy. It makes you just keep coming back and enjoying the game. I just love the challenge of it all. It's so tough."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.