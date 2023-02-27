After one of the biggest build-ups in recent memory, the 2023 Illawarra Premier League will finally get under way this weekend.
This year's campaign will begin on Friday night with rivals Cringila and Coniston meeting at Crehan Park, which will signal the official return of the region's highest football competition.
It's a new-look IPL in 2023, with District League champions Helensburgh joining the league, while Woonona have dropped out of the men's premiership. There has also been plenty of personnel changes within the 12 squads - we take a look at some of the key moves below:
ALBION PARK:
The White Eagles shape up as a fascinating prospect heading into the 2023 season.
There is a new coach at the helm, former Olympic mentor George Antoniou, and a host of fresh recruits, including Woonona's 2020 premiership-winning captain Tyler Bromham and ex-Port Kembla talent Rocky Lavalle.
However, it's the experience of club veterans Cameron Morgan and Brendan Fordham who are likely to prove vital as they push for another top five finish.
BELLAMBI:
After collecting the wooden spoon last year, it's a new-look Rosellas in 2023, though they've kept some key pieces Reo Hirose, Steven Hristovski and Angelo Hajittofi.
Bellambi have been quiet in the player market, with experienced IPL goalkeeper Blake Horton the only major inclusion, as coach Steven Dimitrievski prepares to blood more youth into the top league this year.
BULLI:
The Balls Paddock club finished third in the 2022 IPL, and stability is the key word heading into their next campaign. Coach Julio Miranda has retained a core chunk of experienced players, including captain Ben McDonald, Sam Davies and Kyle Jackson.
There are a few new faces in the Bulli squad, including former Wolves and South Coast Flame product Logan Mathie, Japanese import Hasmimoto Yuki and Miggy Clarino, brother of first-grader Ian.
However, the side has also lost some solid players from last year, including Joel Starr - who has moved to Brisbane for another football opportunity - Josh Brookes and goalkeeper Seiya Miyamoto (Flame).
CONISTON:
'Cono' shape as one of the more fascinating teams heading into this season.
After securing a top-five finish in 2022, coach Rob Jonovski has topped up his squad with more top-level talent, including ex-Tarrawanna young gun Nicolas Tomasiello, former Cringila forward Jordan Prentoski - who was leading goal-scorer in second grade last year - along with ex-Glebe Gorillas striker Yoel Silvestre and defender Cassidy Tanddo from Canberra Croatia.
The JJ Kelly club has lost a couple of crucial players in last year's finals charge - defender Ekoue D'Almeida (Cringila) and forward Adam Voloder (Flame), but re-signed some key figures including gloveman Kaydin Harrison, Lukas Stergiou, Sam Matthews, Toby Norval and Van Elia.
CORRIMAL:
While every squad has gone through changes, no-one looks more different than the Rangers, who only have four players remaining from their 2022 IPL list.
New co-coaches Phil Matias and Manny Mavridis have completely overhauled Corrimal's squad, instead opting to go all-in on youth, with the oldest player being in their early 20s.
The Rangers haven't attracted any big names to the club, but have targeted fringe first graders from elsewhere. Their new recruits include former Port Kembla trio Luca Papalia and brothers Harrison and James Anagnostopoulos, and ex-Cringila midfielder Keegan Matias (Phil's son) and Aleksandar Duckinoski from Coniston.
CRINGILA:
The Lions were the huge surprise packet in 2022, rising to their first finals appearance in over a decade, after finishing the previous couple of seasons near the foot of the table.
Former assistant Jorge de Matos has taken over the reins as head coach this year, and the club has retained the bulk of their squad heading into 2023.
Headlining the re-signings are forwards Peter Simonoski, Stefan Dimoski and rising talent Anthony Krsteski, while they have also brought in exciting defender Ekoue D'Almeida (from Coniston) and former Wolves midfielder Harrison Taranto.
HELENSBURGH:
The Premier League's newest side will arrive boasting a strong squad, led by IPL experienced talents Vaughan Patterson, Brad Watts, Luke van Zyl and Cody Cuthbertson.
The reigning District League champions have retained the majority of their squad, but Joel Mucci has departed the club, while Ryan Hope and Dean Petrucco will miss the whole campaign due to injury.
However, coach Andy Paine has also attracted some exciting players to the Thistle, including former Sydney FC midfielder Dylan Caton, ex-Flame talent Luke Morgan, and Jayden Calber (Bulli) and Michael McStay (Hurstville Zagreb).
PORT KEMBLA:
There is a breath of fresh air at the Zebras, who have unveiled 23-year-old Jordan Nikolovski as their new skipper ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Nikolovski headlined some key re-signings from Port's 2022 squad, alongside Oli Carrasco and Mitch Di Pietro, while their new recruits include ex-Wolves defender Sebastian Tomasiello, former Olympic midfielder Jordan Kizi and Japanese attacker Shotaro Iwamoto.
However, coach Stuart Beedie's squad has copped one major setback, with former captain and defender Peter Prandalos departing.
SCU:
After a couple of years at the foot of the table, the 2023 IPL campaign shapes as a crucial one for Greg Valic's men.
Valic says South Coast United has gone through a "transformation" during this off-season. Some key figures from 2022 have departed - including Jamie Wakeling (Tarrawanna) and Marco Pennisi (Port Kembla) - but the club has recruited the likes of former Macarthur Rams player Advin Trebincevic and ex-Flame representative Alex Gaibraith.
SCU has also managed to retain some core talent, led by goalkeeper Jason Bleakley, veteran Ricky Berakis and young guns Lucas Loncar and Antoni Anic, and brothers James and Kieren Brodnik.
TARRAWANNA:
New coach Jason Wenig is putting his faith in youth, as the Blueys aim to build after just missing out on finals last season. A huge chunk of Tarrawanna's under 20s squad have been elevated in 2023, while their key IPL re-signings include goalkeeper Adam Rodriques and Jake Levy.
Wenig has also brought in former SCU striker Jamie Wakeling, ex-Olympic young guns Harrison Jones, Dylan Hogan and Bailey Morphett, along with Mitchell Brooker (Camden Tigers) and Matias Toro (Hills Brumbies) from outside the IPL.
In terms of departures, the Blueys weren't hit as hard as other IPL clubs, but they have lost promising youngster Nicolas Tomasiello to Coniston.
WU:
After a couple of years near the top, United finally broke through to claim that maiden Premier League premiership in 2022.
Coach Billy Tsovolos is back in the hot seat again this year, and has retained a large chunk of his squad. Rising talents Jayden Makowski, who was a standout in youth grade last season, along with Jake Charlston, who claimed the man of the match award in last season's youth grade grand final, are also set to get bigger opportunities in 2023.
United have lost some key players - including Klime Sekutkoski and Mason Versi - but have brought in former Olympic veteran Johnny Martinoski, ex-Marconi gloveman Dion Shaw and former Port Kembla talent Dylan Nikolovski.
OLYMPIC:
Last but not least, Wollongong Olympic had the strongest squad on paper in 2022, and their line-up looks even more ominous heading into this season.
After winning last year's grand final, coach Matt Bailey swiftly moved to retain a core group of their talent, including captain and reigning George Naylor Medallist Chris Price, Rick Goodchild, James O'Rourke and Mark Every.
Olympic have lost goalkeeper Justin Pasfield (retirement) and Jake Trew (Wolves), but those departures were off-set by the recruitment of former Wolves captain Guy Knight and his teammate Nick Littler.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
