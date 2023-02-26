There was plenty of sport happening in the Illawarra and further abroad over the weekend. Here are five things we learned.
Hope In Your Heart rides to victory in the city
Kerry Parker and Hope In Your Heart kicked off their autumn campaign with a sensational winning run in the 1400m Group 2 Guy Walker Stakes for mares at Randwick.
In the wake of a career-threatening tendon injury to Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Think It Over, Parker's four-year-old mare swept through the spring with back-to-back Group 3 mares race victories before picking up another win at the weekend.
Group Seven All Stars claim victory against Indigenous All Stars
Just like a jukebox the Group Seven All Star weekend delivered big hit after big hit across two games of high quality action to kick off the South Coast footy season.
The best athletes from across Group Seven first grade and ladies league tag battled it out under a scorching sun at Bomaderry Sporting Complex.
The final score read 30-10 to the Group Seven All Stars whilst in the ladies league tag contest, Cassidy Morris rounded out the scoring in a 26-10 victory for the Group Seven All Stars.
The Group Seven season begins March 25.
Western Sydney Two Blues new kings of Kiama Sevens
The Kiama Sevens were back and bigger than ever in the tournament's 51st edition of the event.
Western Sydney Two Blues were crowned Kiama Sevens champions for a second time in three years, as Shoalhaven and Kiama flew the flag for South Coast teams by taking out the reserve grade Bowl final and country final respectively.
Rain and COVID-19 had ruined previous events but the sun shone brightly this year, much to the pleasure of organiser Mark Bryant.
"It was absolutely sensational. The only downside of the beautiful weather was that people were getting burnt, unlike last year where they were drowning," he laughed.
Wolves continue to learn after being held to a draw against the Bulls
The Wolves bounced back from their 4-0 defeat to Marconi the week prior with a point away from home against the Bulls.
Wolves midfielder Chris McStay told the Mercury that the side would continue to learn after missing a few golden chances in the match to seal victory.
Coach David Carney had to deal with missing his captain Lachlan Scott due to a hamstring injury - which he suffered against the Stallions - with Banri Kanaizumi wearing the armband against the Bulls.
The Wolves will be back at home this Sunday against the Wanderers.
Local football is back again
It's that time of year again with local football returning to fields across the region last weekend.
New Shellharbour coach Rod Williams said he was pleased with his side's 5-0 win against Oak Flats Kraken in the Bert Bampton Cup but said there was room for improvement for the District League heavyweights.
In other Bampton results, newly promoted Gerringong beat Dandaloo 3-0, Thirroul disposed of Picton 4-0, Fernhil and Oak Flats Falcons played out a thriller with the Foxes getting up 3-2 and in the shock of the round, Warilla were eliminated by Community League side Hill Top.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
