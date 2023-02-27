A successful Aboriginal sentencing initiative that was born on the South Coast will kick start in Wollongong as early as next month, the NSW Government has confirmed.
It was announced in July last year that the Aboriginal circle sentencing program, which was first piloted in Nowra 21 years ago, would be expanded to Wollongong and other high-priority court locations after its demonstrated success.
Under circle sentencing, local court magistrates work with Aboriginal Elders, victims and the offender's family to determine an appropriate and culturally appropriate sentence following a conviction.
Attorney General Mark Speakman confirmed Wollongong aims to take referrals for the pivotal justice program as early as next month, during his visit to the Nowra courthouse on Monday.
"Since the circle sentencing program began ... more than 1,518 circle sentencing sittings have been held for Aboriginal offenders, helping them to address the causes of their behaviour and turn their lives around," Mr Speakman said.
"The circle sentencing program has proven that the justice system can work with Aboriginal communities on common goals of reducing re-offending and helping victims of crime in their recovery."
Aboriginal defendants participating in circle sentencing are 51.7 per cent less likely to go to prison, and are 9.6 per cent less likely to re-offend within 12 months, according to a 2020 Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research study.
Mr Speakman also announced on Monday that Nowra and Kempsey will become the second and third justice reinvestment sites in the state, with an investment of $9.8 million.
"The justice reinvestment approach works to divert Aboriginal people away from the criminal justice system with evidence-based, preventative, diversionary and community development initiatives," Mr Speakman said.
"I look forward to seeing the positive impact that the justice reinvestment approach will have on these two regional communities."
Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Ben Franklin said the government will consult with local communities on expanding justice reinvestment in these areas, including the co-design of community led initiatives.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
