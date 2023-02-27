The NSW election is less than a month away and candidates are in full campaign mode.
Final nominations will be revealed on March 9, but already many wannabe politicians have come forward to put their hat in the ring.
This week voters have the opportunity to meet their candidates and find out about their proposed policies.
Election forums and debates will be held locally and statewide as an opportunity to hear from candidates directly about their policies on subjects such as the environment, health and women's issues.
Let us know what issues matter to you in the ACM election survey.
Heathcote candidate forum: environment
When: 6:30pm
Where: online via Zoom
Who:
Heathcote candidates will detail their environmental policies and respond to pre-planned questions before answering voters environmental questions.
The meeting is organised by Nature Conservation Council of NSW in collaboration Birdlife Australia, Total Environment Centre, Protect Our Water Alliance and the Sutherland Shire Environment Centre.
RSVP for in-person or Zoom on Nature Conservation Council website
2023 Pre-election great debate: health
When: 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Where: Westmead Innovation Quarter, Level 4, 160 Hawkesbury Road, Westmead and online via Zoom
Who:
A pre-election debate on health issues organised by the NSW Branch Public Health Association of Australia (PHAA). They will be posing questions on the association's election priorities including: harms of vaping and gambling, banning unhealthy food and drink advertisements on NSW Government assets, reducing climate related harm on health, and expanding and diversifying health workforce. There will be an opportunity for voters to ask questions to candidates.
The event will be moderated by PHAA's CEO Adjunct Professor Terry Slevin
RSVP via PHAA website.
Sydney Alliance NSW election assembly: environment and cost-of living
When: 6:15pm - 8:15pm
Where: Morley Centre, 2 Darcy Road, Westmead and online via Zoom
Who:
Sydney Alliance- a coalition of community organisations, religious organisations, unions and schools- will pose questions to candidates about topics around cost-of-living, affordable and social housing, renting reforms, climate change and affordable renewable energy.
The event is free but donations towards the Sydney Alliance and to support the Alliance Refugee Leadership Fund are encouraged. Questions will not be taken from the audience.
NSW environment leaders forum: environment
When: 5:30pm - 7:30pm
Where: Sydney Town Hall or online via Zoom
Who:
NSW environment ministers and Greens spokesperson will pledge their environment commitments and detail their plans to solve environmental issues. Sydney Morning Herald's national environment and climate editor Nick O'Malley will facilitate the Qand A. Voters questions sent in advance during RSVP.
Representing women: our state candidates on women's issues
When: 6:30pm
Where: Dapto Ribbonwood Centre, 93/109 Princes Hwy, Dapto
Who:
Local candidates will attend an election forum to answer questions on women's issues. The issues expected to be discussed includes: mental health, equity, housing, cost-of-living, childcare, aged care, retirement, family law, abortion and health care, and safety. Voters questions are submitted online before the event.
The event is hosted by Women Illawarra, the Illawarra Women's Health Centre, and the Housing Trust and Community Industry Group.
Kiama candidate forum: environment
When: 6:00pm
Where Online via Zoom
Who:
Kiama candidates will detail their environmental policies and respond to pre-planned questions before answering voters questions. Voters can ask the candidates questions about local and state environmental issues.
The event is organised by the Nature Conservation Council of NSW in collaboration with Birdlife Australia and Total Environment Centre.
Election forum on the early years and early education: childcare
When: 6:30pm - 8:00pm
Where: Sydney Masonic Centre, 66 Goulburn St, Sydney or live-streamed on the Early Childhood Australia Facebook
Who:
Education ministers will answer questions about their childcare and early learning policies which impact young children, families, and early childcare workers.
RSVP via Early Childcare Australia website.
Meet the candidates, Q&A support live music: art and culture
When: 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Where: Fillmore's, unit 2, 38-40 Manning St, Kiama
Who:
An election forum dedicated to supporting local art and culture- specifically live music will be held at Fillmore cafe. Candidates will present their policies as well as answering questions from voters. Live Music Australia will hold a presentation, the group advocates for local live music opportunities alongside better policy, regulation and strategy.
READ MORE: About the 2023 state election
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.