Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour's Jynaya Dos Santos in Young Matildas' Asian Cup squad

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour teen footballer Jynaya Dos Santos has been selected to represent the Young Matildas for the first round of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers. Picture: Sydney FC

The fledgling football career of Shellharbour starlet Jynaya Dos Santos continues to flourish after earning selection in the Young Matildas squad for the first round of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.