The fledgling football career of Shellharbour starlet Jynaya Dos Santos continues to flourish after earning selection in the Young Matildas squad for the first round of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.
The talented teen is part of a 23-strong squad selected by head coach Leah Blayney to travel to the Kyrgyz Republic next month.
The selection of the 16-year-old comes just months after Dos Santos made her top flight debut for Sydney FC.
Dos Santos was injected from the bench during the second half of the sky blues' A-League Women's season opener against Adelaide United at ServiceFM Stadium.
Now the highly-touted forward will lead the line for Australia, who will face Guam and hosts Kyrgyz Republic in Group C of the Round 1 Qualifiers with the group winner progressing to Round 2 in June 2023.
Selection of the squad has followed three training camps and international matches over the past six months that saw 43 different players called up for the start of the new U-20 cycle.
Blayney said that the selected players are eager to commence the qualifiers positively in Bishkek.
"I can't fault the way all the players have undertaken the preparations for the Round 1 Qualifiers over the past six months," Blayney said
"Their diligence and enthusiasm made the selection of the final 23 an incredibly challenging one with so much talent available across Australia.
"Our final 23 reflects the needs of the squad to ensure balance across all positions with the players named providing unique attributes to the collective.
"Qualification for the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup will be a long process and, while those who were not selected this time around would be disappointed, it is important to recognise their contribution in elevating the training standard and highlighting that there will be several future openings."
Players and staff will depart Australia on March 3, with the Young Matildas' opening match kicking off at 8pm on March 6 (local time).
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
