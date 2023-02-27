The Illawarra's latest shining hope for stardom has made it through another week of Australian Idol.
Amali Dimond, 16, was one of 12 trying to impress the nation during the live elimination rounds of the popular reality program, and was saved from going home on Monday night.
Over the past week the Shellharbour teen and her contemporaries rehearsed with vocal coaches in Sydney to perfect their chosen songs, which were performed on Sunday night - a process that will continue until she goes home for good.
Amali gave a strong rendition of Grenade, a number one hit from Bruno Mars, again to the praise of judges.
Rani Wilson watched both Sunday and Monday night live shows from the studio audience, telling the Mercury she would do anything to help support her bestie of four-and-a-half years..
"No matter what I have on, I'd cancel it ... it's really important that she knows she has people in the audience supporting her," Rani said.
"She's going to kill it ... I've always felt, when a big name finds her, she's just going to thrive in the industry."
Rani's mum Tia made t-shirts with the words "#TeamAmali" written across a diamond, and worn by her friends and family watching by the stage.
Angela Pifferi, Amali's aunty, was another supporter confident the "powerhouse" would easily win the hearts of the nation.
After attending the live audience at the weekend, Angela watched with her daughters at home, still donning their #TeamAmali t-shirts in support of the "beacon of light".
"The competitors are of a very high standard," she said.
"It was an electrifying feeling being in the crowd ... and hearing as the judges made comments to each of them."
The 10 contestants remaining range in age from 15 to their late 20s, and hail from all around the country.
Each Sunday the cohort will sing their hearts out to the judges, the only guarantee to stay in the competition being a "touchdown", then voting phone lines open and it's up to Australia who they want to keep in the game.
Eliminations occur during another live show on Monday nights, until two Idol wannabe's go head-to-head at the end of March for the $100,000 grand prize and recording contract with Sony Music Australia.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.