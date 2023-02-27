Proposed super changes will only affect rich. Letters, February 28, 2023

Illawarra Mercury
Proposed super changes will only affect rich. Letters to the Editor, February 28, 2023

February 28 2023 - 4:00am
The federal Labor party are to be congratulated for the minor change proposed to the superannuation rules. We have mega rich people laundering millions of dollars to reduce the tax they pay. This just shows you the unfairness of the rich towards the rest of us.

