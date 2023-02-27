Proposed super changes will only affect rich. Letters, February 28, 2023

The federal Labor party are to be congratulated for the minor change proposed to the superannuation rules. We have mega rich people laundering millions of dollars to reduce the tax they pay. This just shows you the unfairness of the rich towards the rest of us.
When you can put $30 million or more into your superannuation then you have too much money. The Liberal Party and the Teals by opposing these changes are showing how they don't really care for mainstream people either.
The Teals say they are for mainstream people but are fighting for the mega rich, showing their true colours isn't teal. The media jumping up and down about the fact that Labor said no changes to superannuation shows they don't care about the average person either.
This is a fair and reasonable proposed change to superannuation. I've always said there is plenty of money for hospital and schools etc. We just have to get the mega rich to pay their fair share of tax.
Ray Jaeger, Coledale
My wife and I watched part of the Rainbow celebration in Sydney on TV, and I am amazed to see of how the numbers have increased since the first parade long ago. I have to confess that I still feel uncomfortable watching big hairy guys in drag, and I find men kissing men almost disturbing. I worked in a heavy industry all my life, where men showered all together, and the act of using underarm deodorant, was then considered suspicious.
I am OK with all this modern Gay parade, and I also have family links with this movement. It is definitely a big improvement since the violence in 1978. Making same sex marriage legal gave a lot of peace to same sex couples.
Personally , I hope that all this "Rainbow stuff" never becomes compulsory for all and sundry, and especially not for old fashioned men like me.
John Pronk, BM, Wollongong
Ross Taylor asks (Mercury, February 24) if the Government does not accept a recommendation from the Voice, can that rejection result in a legal appeal to the High Court. The short answer is no. The Voice just recognises Aborigines in the constitution and provides an instrument whereby they can express their views to Parliament. If Parliament does not accept or varies their proposal, they have no legal basis for an appeal.
I suspect we will get many such questions before the referendum is put. Some questions arise because they have not read the available material. Some because they just want to set another red herring loose. Most can be answered by looking at what has already been published.
David Goss, Woonona
