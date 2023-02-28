Time to upgrade a faulty set of traffic lights. Letters, March 1, 2023

A few years ago the Roads and Maritime Services spent a small fortune on an upgrade to the traffic lights at the busy intersection of Princes Highway and Tarrawanna Road in Corrimal. The number 3 and number 7 bus drivers had to run the traffic gauntlet to get across full lanes of northbound traffic to access their bus routes. There were more than just a few near misses at this location.
Eventually the Roads and Maritime Services installed a turn right arrow to minimise the possibility of an accident. But years after the installation was completed, nobody knows how to program the lights to get them working. It's known in the trade as Broken Arrow Corner.
The non working lights are only just 100 metres from MP Ryan Park's office front door. It's election time... I wonder if?
Dave Cox, Corrimal
There has been understandable concern in the community about the delays in the construction works going on around the North Wollongong Surf Club. Well, there finally has been progress in one aspect of those works. The fence that surrounds the works has now been there for so long that it has been declared a Heritage Fence.
Mark McDonald, Wollongong
I have been reading in recent times the censorship of Roald Dahl's children books. I call it censorship rather than labelling it revision to match modern sensitivities. Puffin , the publisher, has been making wholesale revisions to a number of Dahl's books with an emphasis on, amongst other things, weight, mental health, gender. Books like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda, deserve to stand in their own right without receiving a farcical revision.
Is this now the trend in modern literature to revise books to update them to suit modern sensitivities? Could you imagine Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird being revised or what would Lennie and George become in John Steinbeck's Of Mice and Men.?
The allure of literature is reading the then sensitivities. Cancel Culture is alive and well!
Peter Corkish, Wollongong
As we well and truly enter the season of political mayonnaise, I am reminded of the words of British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli from many years ago. "The palace is not safe when the cottage is not happy." My best advice to political athletes in these trying times is, if you don't mean it, don't say it.
Dave Cox, Corrimal
As both a procrastinator and a pessimist, I am delighted the Dragons have the bye in the first round this weekend.
Dave Jennings, Towradgi
