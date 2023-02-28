Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Time to upgrade a faulty set of traffic lights. Letters to the Editor, March 1, 2023

March 1 2023 - 4:30am
Time to upgrade a faulty set of traffic lights. Letters, March 1, 2023

A few years ago the Roads and Maritime Services spent a small fortune on an upgrade to the traffic lights at the busy intersection of Princes Highway and Tarrawanna Road in Corrimal. The number 3 and number 7 bus drivers had to run the traffic gauntlet to get across full lanes of northbound traffic to access their bus routes. There were more than just a few near misses at this location.

