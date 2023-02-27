Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra's northern suburbs already an extension of Sydney: agent

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 27 2023 - 9:38pm, first published 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last stop, Belmore Basin: More Sydneysiders are prepared to live in the Illawarra - but no further than Wollongong. Digitally altered image.

As far as the property market is concerned, the northern suburbs of the Illawarra are effectively southern Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.