As far as the property market is concerned, the northern suburbs of the Illawarra are effectively southern Sydney.
This is the view of buyers agent Jack Corbett, who operates his own agency, helping buyers from Sydney, and some locals, move into homes in the Illawarra.
"COVID changed the dynamics down here," he said.
"After COVID, when people started moving down here to work from home, that changed our market.
"I already feel like Wollongong is an extension of Sydney."
During 2021, properties in the northern Illawarra were selling at prices well above anything that had ever been recorded, as highly paid professionals decided to live and work by the beach.
"Work from home has changed the Illawarra forever, because a lot more people can live down here and still work in Sydney," Mr Corbett said.
While historical data has shown a six to 12-month lag in the trend of house prices between the Illawarra and Sydney, the Illawarra has in a sense caught up to the Sydney market, with nearly identical 12 per cent drops in the property market in the past year.
But, Mr Corbett notes, this is not the case across the entire region.
"Most people I meet aren't really willing to live any further south than Wollongong if they are commuting to Sydney for work, even if it's only a couple of days a week."
As the government prepares to bring the Illawarra-Shoalhaven region together with greater Sydney as part of the Greater Cities region, the property market dynamics suggest that certain parts of the Illawarra are already economically tied to the city to the north.
Last week, data from UNSW researcher Chyi Lin Lee revealed that over the past 30 years, the property markets in the Illawarra and Sydney have become progressively more integrated - yet the Hunter remains separate.
With the purpose behind the Greater Cities plan in part to reduce the housing pressures felt in Sydney by better connecting it to its hinterland - and enabling those in the regions of the Illawarra dn Hunter to access the Sydney job market, the experience of those in the northern Illawarra indicates the two cities are already operating as one region, whether planners determine it to be or not.
Just as buyers within a certain budget choose between different regions of Sydney based on lifestyle factors, the northern Illawarra is now becoming part of that discussion, Mr Corbett said.
"People primarily come down here for lifestyle, it used to be affordability. People have escaped Sydney for the opportunity to be closer to the water for the same price that it would cost to be two hours from the coast in Sydney."
For those that live and work in the Illawarra, this pushes the children of long-term residents further south, further stretching what is now one large, interconnected market.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.