Last year Kyah Shipley had the most decorated Australian in Olympic history for company.
There's no Emma McKeon this year, but for the second straight year, 14-year-old Kyah is swimming 100km in the Starlight Super Swim during February.
It's the equivalent of swimming from Oak Flats to Penrith and right now, before school finishes on Monday, she's got four kilometres to go.
It will be comfortably knocked over by the February 28 deadline.
Last year the Corpus Christi Catholic High School student raised $6000 for the Starlight Children's Foundation. She's surpassed that this year with $6300 in her kitty.
Not only does the swimmer, who is Team Speedo's top fundraiser, plough up and down pools, she also cranks her way through the open water as a member of Warilla Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club.
Kyah puts her commitment down to a family involvement with the charity some years ago.
"My cousin Lachlan spent a lot of time in hospital and Starlight put a smile on his face," she said.
"So if I can brighten up kids' lives in hospital and give them something to look forward to, of course, I'l do it."
February might almost be done but you can donate to Kyah's Super Swim campaign at: www.superswim.org.au/kyah-shipley
